ESPN ranks ACC Basketball teams from first to last ahead of final weekend of regular season

College basketball’s regular season is nearly complete. The final week of the year is already underway, with ACC teams having just one or two games remaining entering Wednesday.

ESPN has once again updated its Basketball Power Index (BPI) rankings for the ACC as we enter the final stretch. Unsurprisingly, Duke leads the way up top.

The top four seeds in the ACC will earn a double-bye in the ACC Tournament, which will begin next week. Currently, those teams are Duke, Virginia, Miami and North Carolina. Teams trailing the Tar Heels for the final double-bye are Clemson (one game back of UNC) and Louisville and NC State (both two games back of UNC).

Some teams were in action on Wednesday night, but here’s how the ACC shakes out in ESPN’s BPI rankings. All rankings and records were last updated as of Wednesday morning.

1. Duke (Overall BPI Ranking: 1)

Duke has officially clinched the outright ACC regular season championship. The Blue Devils beat NC State 93-64 on Monday, improving to 28-2 overall and 16-1 in league play.

In On3’s most recent Bracketology, Duke was the No. 1 overall seed. They finish the regular season at home on Saturday against North Carolina.

© Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville is currently tied for sixth-place in the ACC. Sitting two games back of 4-seed UNC, they won’t be able to earn a double-bye in the conference tournament.

The Cardinals defeated Syracuse 77-62 on Tuesday night, snapping a two-game losing streak. Louisville was a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament in On3’s latest Bracketology.

Virginia has already clinched the coveted No. 2 seed and double-bye in the ACC Tournament. They’re 26-4 overall and 14-3 in league play after defeating Wake Forest 75-70 on Tuesday, and sat as a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament entering the week.

After winning on Tuesday, Virginia has won 10 of their last 11 games. They finish the regular season on Saturday at home against Virginia Tech.

Clemson lost 67-63 on Tuesday night at North Carolina, making it five losses in their last six games. They’re now 21-9 overall and 11-6 in league play, sitting a game back of the No. 4 seed.

The Tigers entered the week as an 8-seed in Bracketology. They’ll look to end the regular season on a high note in their finale against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

© Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina will clinch the final double-bye in the ACC Tournament with a win over Duke on Saturday OR a loss by Clemson. They’re 24-6 overall and 12-5 in league play after Tuesday night’s 67-63 win over Clemson.

UNC entered the week as a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament. All eyes are on Caleb Wilson and when he will return as the Tar Heels turn their attention to Duke.

NC State is really struggling down the stretch. They’ve lost three in a row and five of their lat six after Monday’s loss to Duke.

The Wolfpack are currently 19-11 overall and 10-7 in league play, sitting as a 9-seed in the NCAA Tournament entering the week. They finish the regular season at home against Stanford on Saturday.

Miami entered the week as an 8-seed in Bracketology, and have won two in a row entering Wednesday night’s game at SMU. The Hurricanes are 23-6 overall and 12-4 in league play.

These games are important for Miami, currently the third seed in the ACC Tournament. With two games remaining at SMU and then vs. Louisville on Saturday, seeding is still up for grabs.

SMU PG Boopie Miller. (Matt Visinsky)

Losers of two in a row heading into Wednesday’s game against Miami, SMU is seemingly on the NCAA Tournament bubble. They were among the last four byes in On3’s Bracketology entering the week.

The Mustangs are 19-10 overall and 8-8 in league play. After hosting Miami, they’ll be on the road to finish the regular season at Florida State on Saturday.

It’s been a tough year for Wake Forest, currently 15-15 overall and 6-11 in ACC play. They’ve currently lost three of their last four after falling to VIrginia 75-70.

The Demon Deacons aren’t on the bubble, and have just one game remaining. They’ll host California on Saturday.

Virginia Tech is 19-11 overall and 8-9 in league play after beating Boston College 72-63 on Tuesday. They aren’t likely to make the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies will be on the road to conclude the regular season. They’ll face rival Virginia on Saturday.

ESPN BPI ACC Rankings: 11-18

© Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

11. Syracuse (71)

12. Stanford (76)

13. California (77)

14. Florida State (81)

15. Notre Dame (83)

16. Pittsburgh (95)

17. Georgia Tech (140)

18. Boston College (153)

The only other two teams in the ACC with a realistic shot at making the NCAA Tournament are Stanford and California. Cal plays Wednesday night at Georgia Tech, and finishes at Wake Forest on Saturday. They’ll need both of those to be in a better position entering next week. Stanford is at Notre Dame and NC State, both absolute must-win games.