ESPN ranks ACC Basketball teams from first to last for Week 16

March is almost here. There’s less than three weeks until the end of the regular season, and there’s a lot still at stake in the ACC.

As we head towards another pivotal Saturday, ESPN has used its Basketball Power Index (BPI) formula to rank every team in the ACC. And it’s safe to say that the rankings feel different from the conference’s standings, at least a little bit.

Duke sits atop the ACC’s standings at 24-2 overall and 13-1 in league play. Virginia, Miami, Clemson and NC State are all within three games of the Blue Devils.

At this point in the season, every game is pivotal. A win or loss could be the difference between missing and making the NCAA Tournament. Here are ESPN’s latest rankings for the ACC, going from first to last.

1. Duke (Overall BPI Ranking: No. 1)

Duke is on a three-game winning streak after falling to rival North Carolina, improving to 24-2 (13-1 in league play). The Blue Devils are coming off a dominant 101-64 win at home against Syracuse on Monday.

Freshman Cameron Boozer leads the charge for the Blue Devils, averaging a double-double with 22.8 points and 10 rebounds per night. Next up is a matchup with No. 1 Michigan on Saturday.

Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the second half against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Louisville is currently 4.5 games behind Duke in the ACC standings at 19-7 (8-5). The Cardinals fell 95-85 against SMU on Tuesday, snapping a five-game winning streak.

Mikel Brown Jr. leads the way for Louisville, averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. Ryan Conwell is right behind him with 18.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Louisville hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Virginia currently sits alone in second place in the ACC at 22-3 (10-2). The Cavaliers trail Duke by two games. They are currently on a six-game winning streak, winning 11 of their last 12, most recently picking up a win against Ohio State.

It’s a well-balanced approach for Virginia, with four players averaging double-digit points. Thijs De Ridder leads the way with 15.7 per night, adding 6.6 rebounds. After hitting the road against Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Virginia hosts Miami on Saturday.

NC State is in sole possession of fifth place in the standings, currently 19-8 (10-4). The Wolfapack are aiming to get into the top four to earn a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. They dominated in a win over North Carolina on Tuesday, ending a two-game skid.

Darrion Williams, Quadir Copeland, Ven-Allen Lubin and Paul McNeil Jr. all average at least 13.4 points per night. Next up is a pivotal road trip to Virginia on Tuesday.

Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Clemson is 20-6 (10-3) and is currently sitting tied for third place in the league. The Tigers are, however, on a two-game losing streak heading into Wednesday against Wake Forest.

Clemson is led by RJ Godfrey, averaging 11.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds. Clemson hosts Florida State on Saturday.

Currently 20-6 (8-5), UNC is tied for sixth in the ACC entering Wednesday. That’s after a disappointing showing in Raleigh on Tuesday, falling 82-58 against NC State.

Getting Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar back on the floor is priority No. 1 for the Tar Heels right now. They’ll be on the road at Syracuse on Saturday.

SMU is 5.5 games back of Duke, sitting at 18-8 (7-6) after defeating Louisville 95-85 on Tuesday night. The Mustangs have now won three out of their last four.

Boopie Miller leads the charge, averaging 19 points with 6.9 assists per night. Jaron Pierre Jr. isn’t far behind with 17.7 points and 5 rebounds. SMU hosts Boston College on Saturday.

Jan 13, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas calls a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Miami is heating up, currently winners of their last four games after defeating Virginia Tech on Tuesday. The Hurricanes are tied for third in the ACC at 21-5 (10-3). Next up is a trip to Virginia on Saturday.

Malik Reneau is the leader with 19.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, though Tre Donaldson isn’t far behind, averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 assists. Donaldson scored Miami’s last 15 points to fuel the comeback on Tuesday night.

Wake Forest is looking to keep the momentum. The Demon Deacons are winners of their last two, heading into Wednesday’s meeting with Clemson. Prior to that streak, they were losers of five in a row and seven of their last eight.

The Demon Deacons are 13-12 (4-8) entering Wednesday. They’re led by Juke Harris, averaging 21.3 points and 6.7 rebounds on the season.

Syracuse is 15-12 (6-8) on the year, tied for 11th in the league. The Orange most recently fell 101-64 against Duke on Monday.

Syracuse is led by Donnie Freeman, averaging 17.1 points and 7 rebounds per game. Next up is a home game against North Carolina on Saturday.

ESPN BPI’s ACC Basketball Rankings: 11-16

11. Virginia Tech (69)

12. California (74)

13. Notre Dame (75)

14. Stanford (85)

15. Florida State (88)

16. Pittsburgh (100)

17. Georgia Tech (133)

18. Boston College (150)

In On3’s latest Bracketology, the ACC had eight teams in the projected NCAA Tournament field. Virginia Tech was one of the first four teams out.