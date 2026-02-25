ESPN ranks ACC Basketball teams from first to last for Week 17

We’re almost done with the regular season in college basketball. It’s hard to believe, but conference tournaments are just a couple of weeks away. Heading into Week 17, ESPN has used its Basketball Power Index (BPI) to rank every team in the ACC.

It’s shaping up to be Duke and Virginia t the top of the standings. The Blue Devils are currrently 14-1 in league play, up on Virginia by one game. Miami is three games back, with North Carolina, Clemson and NC State four games behind.

The top four teams in the league will earn a double-bye in the ACC Tournament, so there’s plenty at stake over the final two weeks of the season. And even for the teams that aren’t, NCAA Tournament hopes are on the line.

Eight teams from the ACC cracked the NCAA Tournament field in On3’s latest Bracketology. Virginia Tech was also included as one of the first four teams outside.

Records and rankings as of Wednesday morning

1. Duke (Overall BPI Ranking: No. 1)

Duke has responded well since falling to rival North Carolina a couple weeks back. They picked up a massive 68-63 win against No. 1 Michigan on Saturday before blowing Notre Dame out in a 100-56 win on Tuesday.

Cameron Boozer, a likely top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, leads the charge in every facet of the game. He’s averaging 22.7 points per game along with 10.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Duke has Virginia in a pivotal game at the top of the ACC standings on Saturday.

© Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville is five games back of Duke and seventh in the ACC standings, but sit at No. 2 in ESPN’s BPI rankings. The Cardinals have lost two out of three, most recently 77-74 at North Carolina. They have three games remaining – at Clemson, vs. Syracuse and at Miami.

Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell are the key pieces scoring-wise. Brown is averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists while Conwell is averaging 18.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Virginia sits second in league standings and one game behind Duke, but third in ESPN’s BPI. The Cavaliers have won nine games in a row heading into Saturday’s matchup against Duke.

Thijs De Ridder leads the charge with 16.0 points per game, followed by Malik Thomas at 12.3. After Duke, Virginia rounds out the regular season with matchups against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

Currently, NC State is part of a three-team tie for fourth place in the ACC, which would earn the double-bye in the conference tournament. The Wolfpack lost their most recent game against Virginia on Tuesday, 90-61.

Having lost three of their last four, NC State needs to get back on track. They have Notre Dame next, followed by Duke and Stanford to end the regular season.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates with forward Caleb Wilson (8) after hitting the winning basket in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina is part of the three-way tie alongside Clemson and NC State, but currently sit at the top of the group. They have Virginia Tech and Clemson in between them and the regular season finale at Duke.

UNC has responded after its loss to NC State last week. They’ve since won two in a row against Syracuse and Louisville. Injured star Caleb Wilson also appears to be nearing his return.

Clemson is hoping to earn the final double-bye in the ACC Tournament. They have three games left to get there, with Louisville, North Carolina and Georgia Tech left on the regular season schedule.

To do so, the Tigers will need to stop their recent skid. They’ve lost four in a row, most recently Saturday against Florida State.

SMU is in action on Wednesday night against California, and they’ll then finish the regular season with games against Stanford, Miami and Florida State.

The Mustangs have won two in a row and four of their last five. Boopie Miller has been a key to the team’s success, as he’s averaging 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game on the year.

Miami forward Malik Reneau (5) shoots as Notre Dame guard Braeden Shrewsberry (11) defends. (Michael Caterina-Imagn Images)

Miami lost a tight one to Virginia on Saturday, but got back on track with a win against Florida State on Tuesday. The Hurricanes have now won five out of six and seven of their last nine.

Miami currently sits alone in third place in the ACC. They have Boston College, SMU and Louisville remaining on the regular season schedule.

Wake Forest, despite being tied for the fifth-worst record in the ACC, comes in at No. 9 in ESPN’s rankings. The Demon Deacons are coming off of a loss to Virginia Tech, but are winners of three of their last four.

Conference play has been a struggle, currently 5-9. They are at Boston College on Wednesday before finishing the season with Syracuse, Virginia and California.

Virginia Tech is still fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives. They’re coming off of a much-needed win against Wake Forest, their second win in six games.

It won’t be easy to secure their spot down the stretch. The Hokies finish the regular season with North Carolina, Boston College and Virginia.

ESPN BPI ACC Rankings: 11-18

11. Syracuse (71)

12. California (73)

13. Florida State (83)

14. Stanford (84)

15. Notre Dame (85)

16. Pittsburgh (99)

17. Georgia Tech (137)

18. Boston College (153)

Every game is pivotal at this time of the year. Whether it’s for seeding or a spot in the NCAA Tournament, there’s still plenty at stake for the ACC over the final two weeks of the regular season.