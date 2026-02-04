ESPN ranks ACC Basketball teams from first to last for Week 14

Heading into Week 14, the ACC race is heating up. One team sits above the rest, though, according to ESPN’s latest rankings.

ESPN ranked every ACC team from first to last through 13 weeks of the college basketball season. Duke sits not only in first place in the conference standings, but also atop the BPI rankings as the No. 1 overall team in the country.

The race to March Madness is on now that the calendar has flipped to February. Here are ESPN’s full ACC rankings, from first to last, ahead of Week 14.

1. Duke (Overall BPI ranking: 1)

At 21-1 overall and a perfect 10-0 mark in conference play, Duke sits atop ESPN’s ACC rankings. The Blue Devils have been a force once again in 2025-26 as they look to follow up last year’s Final Four appearance.

Freshman Cameron Boozer leads the charge for Duke with team-highs in four categories: Points (23.5), rebounds (9.8), assists (4.1) and steals (1.8) per game. The Blue Devils have plenty of momentum as they head into Saturday’s rivalry game against North Carolina.

2. Louisville (11)

Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey – © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At No. 2 in ESPN’s ACC rankings, Louisville is looking to get back on track in ACC play. The Cardinals have won three of their last four games, most recently taking down SMU, 88-74.

That win improved UL to 15-6 overall and 5-4 in conference action as February gets underway. Pat Kelsey’s group also sits at No. 2 in ESPN’s ACC rankings with Ryan Conwell and Mikel Brown Jr. leading the charge.

3. NC State (23)

In his first year at NC State, Will Wade has the Wolfpack squarely in position in the ACC race. They improved to 17-6 overall and 8-2 in league play with their fourth straight win over the weekend.

NC State won its fifth straight game on Tuesday, taking down SMU to stay tied for third in the conference standings, along with Virginia. In addition, the Wolfpack are at No. 3 in ESPN’s ACC rankings.

4. Virginia (26)

Through Year 1 at Virginia, Ryan Odom has helped the Cavaliers into the Top 20 of the AP poll. UVA picked up its 19th win of the season on Tuesday, cruising past Pitt to stay in third place alongside NC State in the conference standings.

With Tuesday’s victory, Virginia is now 19-3 overall and 8-2 in league play – with the only losses coming to Virginia Tech and NC State. The Cavaliers also sit fourth in ESPN’s ACC rankings and are just outside the Top 25 overall teams.

5. Clemson (27)

© Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

After going 10-3 in non-conference play, Clemson stayed hot into ACC action. The Tigers sit alone in second place heading into Wednesday’s game against Stanford, but rank No. 5 in ESPN’s ACC rankings.

Clemson won nine straight games before falling to NC State, but bounced back with back-to-back victories. Brad Brownell’s group uses a balanced attack, led by 12 points per game from RJ Godfrey.

6. North Carolina (32)

After heading into conference play with momentum, North Carolina struggled out of the gate. But the Tar Heels bounced back well, rattling off four straight wins and avoiding an upset against Syracuse in an 87-77 victory.

UNC is now 18-4 overall and 6-3 in conference play, sitting at No. 6 in ESPN’s ACC rankings. The Tar Heels have a huge game awaiting on Saturday with the Tobacco Road rivalry awaiting against Duke.

7. SMU (40)

Through non-conference action, SMU had an 11-1 overall record. But it’s been a rough go since ACC play began, including a los to NC State on Tuesday to drop to 4-5.

As a result, SMU is No. 7 in ESPN’s ACC rankings. Still, the Mustangs have gotten big years out of Boopie Miller and Jaron Pierre, who are averaging 19.4 points and 17.0 points, respectively.

8. Miami (41)

Sam Navarro | Imagn Images

One spot behind SMU, Miami started out fast in conference action. The Hurricanes sit at 17-5 overall this year, sitting at No. 8 in ESPN’s ACC rankings.

Miami has dropped three of its last five games after an 86-85 loss to Cal last time out. That dropped Jai Lucas’ group to 6-3 against league opponents with Boston College awaiting this weekend.

9. Wake Forest (64)

After Miami, there’s a drop-off in ESPN’s ACC rankings. Wake Forest comes in at No. 9 behind the Hurricanes amid a tough year through conference play.

The Demon Deacons are 2-7 against ACC opponents, including six losses in their last seven games. Wake Forest will try to get back on track against Louisville at home.

10. Syracuse (66)

Rounding out the Top 10 of ESPN’s ACC rankings, Syracuse has struggled through 2025-26. The Orange fell to 13-10 overall and 4-6 in conference play with Monday’s loss to North Carolina.

Syracuse has now dropped five of its last six games, with the lone win coming against Notre Dame. Next up for Adrian Autry’s group is a trip to Charlottesville to take on Virginia on Saturday.

ESPN ACC rankings: 11-18

11. Cal (69)

12. Virginia Tech (72)

13. Notre Dame (80)

14. Pitt (90)

15. Stanford (93)

16. Florida State (99)

17. Georgia Tech (117)

18. Boston College (148)

Heading into the weekend, the ACC race continues to heat up. There will also be chances for teams to separate themselves as they get ready for the conference tournament next month.