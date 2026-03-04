ESPN ranks Big 12 Basketball teams from first to last ahead of final weekend of regular season

The final week of the regular season has officially arrived. And there’s plenty still at stake for the Big 12.

ESPN has used its Basketball Power Index (BPI) to update its rankings for the Big 12 entering the final games of the year. The league is dominant up top, with teams fighting for seeding at both the top and bottom of the NCAA Tournament.

In On3’s latest Bracketology, the Big 12 had seven teams in the NCAA Tournament field. That’s with one team in among the last four byes and two on the outside among the first four out.

1. Arizona (Overall BPI Ranking: 3)

Arizona has locked up the regular season Big 12 Championship. The Wildcats have been dominant, entering their regular season finale 28-2 overall and 15-2 in league play.

Unsurprisingly, Arizona is a projected 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. It will finish the regular season Saturday night at Colorado.

Houston enters Wednesday as the 2nd-seed in the conference, half a game up on Texas Tech. The Cougars are 24-5 overall, 12-5 in league play, and a projected 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Houston hosts Baylor on Wednesday night before traveling to Oklahoma State to conclude the regular season. The Cougars are in a heated battle for one of the final spots on the 2-line.

Currently tied for fourth in the Big 12 at 24-6 overall and 11-6 in league play, Iowa State is in need of a turnaround. The Cyclones have lost three of their last four, although all three losses were against ranked opponents. Most recently, they fell to Arizona on Monday.

The Cyclones were a projected 3-seed entering the week. They’ll finish the regular season at home against Arizona State on Saturday.

Texas Tech is rooting for Houston to stumble, as the Red Raiders are 0.5 games back of the Cougars for second place in the league. They sit at 22-8 overall and 12-5 in league play entering their regular season finale at BYU on Saturday night.

Texas Tech is another projected 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament. It is hoping to improve its standing even more ahead of Selection Sunday.

It’s been a frustrating stretch for Kansas as of late. The Jayhawks have lost two in a row and four of their last six games. On Tuesday, Bill Self was ejected during a loss against Arizona State.

Kansas entered the week as a projected 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks are 21-9 overall, 116 in league play and finish the regular season at home against Kansas State.

BYU is just 8-9 in Big 12 play, but is 20-10 overall with a home matchup against Texas Tech on deck on Saturday. The Cougars have currently lost three in a row and four of their last five.

Still, BYU was a projected 6-seed in On3’s latest Bracketology. It will look to solidify their status against Texas Tech and in the Big 12 Tournament.

Cincinnati has turned things around after a 3-7 start to conference play. It has since won six of its last seven games, currently sitting at 17-13 overall and 9-8 in league play.

The Bearcats entered the week on the outside looking in for March Madness, sitting among the first four out. They’ll look to pick up another win on Saturday at TCU.

Baylor has some serious work to do if it wants to go dancing in March. The Bears have a big opportunity to stamp their resume on Wednesday night at Houston.

Entering the week, Baylor wasn’t in the field and wasn’t one of the first teams out at 15-14 overall and 5-11 in Big 12 play. The bears likely need a run in the conference tournament. After facing Houston, they’ll host Utah to end the regular season.

West Virginia fell to Kansas State on Tuesday night, falling to 17-13 overall and 8-9 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers have lost four of their last five and are unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia is hoping for a win against UCF on Friday to end the regular season. It is currently tied for ninth in league standings.

TCU was the first team out of the projected field in On3’s Bracketology entering the week. The Horned Frogs picked up a massive victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday, winning 73-65 to boost their resume.

The win was the fourth in a row and seventh in the last eight games for the Horned Frogs. They’re now 20-10 overall and 10-7 in the league entering their regular season finale against Cincinnati on Saturday.

ESPN Big 12 BPI Rankings: 11-16

11. UCF (53)

12. Oklahoma State (78)

13. Arizona State (80)

14. Kansas State (87)

15. Colorado (91)

16. Utah (105)

In this group, UCF is the only other team vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Knights are 20-9 overall, 9-8 in Big 12 play, and were one of the first four teams out of the projected field entering the week.