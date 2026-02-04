ESPN ranks Big 12 Basketball teams from first to last for Week 14

ESPN ranked all 16 Big 12 basketball teams from first to last for Week 14 of the college basketball season. This is from their BPI ratings.

The BPI measures record, strength of schedule and other metrics to rank all teams across the sport. So, we’ll dive into the rankings in just the Big 12.

Note: the movement in ranking is the school’s overall movement in college basketball, not just the Big 12. But, the below rankings reflect how ESPN stacks them up in just the Big 12.

Arizona is the top team in the Big 12 and arguably the best team in the country right now. The Wildcats haven’t been in action since Saturday, which was an 87-74 win over rival Arizona State.

Koa Peat led the way with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists. Brayden Burries added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

(Michael C. Johnson | Imagn Images)

Houston is next up in the Big 12 rankings per ESPN. The Cougars are 19-2 this season following a 76-54 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Milos Uzan led the way with 16 points, two rebounds and five assists in the win. Emanuel Sharp, Chris Cenac and Isiah Harwell all had 13 points apiece.

Iowa State improved to 20-2 on Sunday, beating down Kansas State 95-61 on the road. The Cyclones ended up in third in the Big 12 this week, per ESPN.

Joshua Jefferson had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the win. Milan Momcilovic added 18 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Kansas had a big win Monday night on the road against Texas Tech to round out the top four in the Big 12. The Jayhawks and Red Raiders were ranked in the Top 15 of the latest AP Poll as well.

In the 64-61 win, Darryn Peterson had 19 points, two rebounds and one assist. Melvin Council Jr, had 16 points, six rebounds and one assist.

AJ Dybantsa, Via BYU MBB

Speaking of Kansas, BYU fell short to them Saturday, 90-82. But, they’re still a top five team in the Big 12, per ESPN’s latest rankings.

Richie Saunders led the way with 33 points, 10 rebounds and two assists despite the loss. AJ Dybantsa had 17 points, one rebound and one assist.

Texas Tech was referred to above, but they’re stuck at No. 6 in the Big 12 due to their loss to Kansas Monday. They fell by three points. Brutal.

LeJuan Watts led the team in scoring with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Donovan Atwell added 12 points and seven assists.

Baylor moved up the national rankings in ESPN’s BPI and is right in the middle of the Big 12. They beat West Virginia 63-53 their last time out on Saturday.

Cameron Carr led the way with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Obi Agbim added 16 points and four assists.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right behind Baylor in the Big 12 is WVU. They fell to 14-8 after their loss to the Bears over the weekend, but are still in the top 10 of the conference.

Brenen Lorient put up 19 points, three rebounds and one assist. However, he was the only player in double figures in that loss.

UCF got a boost in the Big 12 and national rankings in ESPN’s BPI this week with an upset win over Texas Tech. The Knights beat them at home 88-80.

Themus Fulks led the way with 21 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Jordan Burks added 17 points, four rebounds and one assist.

The Bearcats round out the top 10 in the Big 12 per ESPN’s BPI rankings and ratings. But it was a rough Saturday, losing 76-54 to Houston.

Jalen Celestine put up 15 points and two rebounds. Keyshaun Tillery added 14 points, one rebound and one assist.

ESPN ranks Big 12 basketball teams for Week 14

11. TCU (-6)

12. Oklahoma State (+6)

13. Kansas State (-7)

14. Colorado (+9)

15. Arizona State (+3)

16. Utah