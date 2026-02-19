ESPN ranks Big 12 Basketball teams from first to last for Week 16

The Big 12 is loaded with talent this season. The conference boasts six teams ranked in the AP Top 25, including four in the top 10. ESPN recently updated its rankings for the 16 teams in the conference.

ESPN’s rankings are based on its Basketball Power Index (BPI). The BPI represents a team’s expected point margin against an average opponent on a neutral court after 70 possessions.

While multiple Big 12 teams have suffered catastrophic injuries this past week, the conference is still capable of producing a national champion. With so many teams to cover, let’s dive into ESPN’s Big 12 rankings.

No team is perfect, but Houston isn’t far off the mark. The Cougars only have three losses this season, with two of those being in conference play. ESPN not only ranked them No. 1 in the Big 12, but third in all of college basketball.

Houston is hungry for a national championship this season after finishing as runner-up last year. Although the Cougars lost to Iowa State in their most recent outing, they’ve earned their spot at the top of ESPN’s Big 12 rankings.

Arizona has spent most of this season ranked No. 1 in the country. Alas, the Wildcats recently encountered their first taste of humility. Arizona lost back-to-back games to Kansas and Texas Tech—the Wildcats’ only two losses of the season.

Arizona bounced back yesterday with a 75-68 triumph over BYU. The Wildcats were without star freshman Koa Peat in the win. Peat suffered a leg injury in the team’s previous outing.

Since suffering an unexpected loss to TCU on Feb. 10, Iowa State is 2-0 with impressive wins over Kansas and Houston. Both of those wins were at home, where the Cyclones are 7-0 in conference play this season.

In contrast, Iowa State is just 3-3 on the road against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State won’t be able to rely on a home-court advantage in the NCAA Tournament, and must become more consistent if it hopes to take home a national title this postseason.

Kansas boasts one of the best resumes in college basketball this season. The Jayhawks have wins over Iowa State, Arizona, Texas Tech and BYU. However, they have underwhelming losses against the likes of West Virginia and UCF.

Freshman Darryn Peterson is largely responsible for Kansas’ inconsistencies. Peterson is dominant when he’s on the court, but he’s missed 11 games this season. Additionally, Peterson has played sparse minutes in several other contests after subbing out early in the second half and not returning.

AJ Dybantsa, Via BYU MBB

Kansas isn’t the only team with a standout freshman. BYU invested heavily to land five-star AJ Dybantsa, and its investments have paid off. Dybantsa is averaging a team-high 24.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season.

Yet, Dybantsa may need to shoulder an even greater load for the remainder of the season. Earlier this week, BYU announced star wing Richie Saunders will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

On Wednesday, Texas Tech announced that All-American forward JT Toppin is out for the season with a torn ACL. It’s devastating news for the Red Raiders, who were poised for a deep run in March Madness.

Of course, Texas Tech isn’t going to end its season prematurely, either. With other standouts such as Christian Anderson and Donovan Atwell on the team, Texas Tech could still make waves this postseason.

Baylor is having a historically bad season. The Bears are currently 13-13 overall and 3-10 in conference play. It’s Baylor’s worst start to conference play in nearly two decades.

Baylor hasn’t finished a season with a losing record in the Big 12 since the 2017-18 campaign. Alas, ESPN still believes in head coach Scott Drew and his Bears enough to rank them above over half of the teams in the Big 12.

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland (Photo by Eakin Howard-Imagn Images)

Ross Hodge is in his debut campaign as West Virginia’s head coach. Despite starting from nearly scratch this offseason, the Mountaineers are in the midst of a solid year.

West Virginia is 7-6 in conference play and routinely competes with the top teams in the country. Most notably, the Mountaineers defeated Kansas by double-digits when the two teams met in January.

Cincinnati had a rough start to conference play, but has found its rhythm recently. The Bearcats are on a three-game win streak, most recently downing Utah in a 69-65 effort.

In the win, Day Day Thomas led the Bearcats with 16 points. Sophomore center Moustapha Thiam also excelled, notching a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double, while shooting 5-9 from the field.

TCU likely isn’t a Final Four contender, but it is capable of pulling off upsets. On Feb. 10, the Horned Frogs stunned Iowa State in a low-scoring 62-55 slugfest.

The victory was one of a three-game win streak. TCU’s hot streak ended on Tuesday when it fell to UCF. In the loss, the Horned Frogs shot an inefficient 19% from 3-point range.

11. UCF (60)

12. Oklahoma State (77)

13. Kansas State (78)

14. Arizona State (88)

15. Colorado (93)

16. Utah (103)