ESPN ranks Big 12 Basketball teams from first to last for Week 17

As we approach the final stretch of the 2025-26 college basketball season, ESPN has ranked Big 12 basketball teams from first to last.

The Big 12 has undeniably been the nation’s premier basketball conference this season. The conference boasts six ranked teams in this week’s AP Poll, with three of the top five emanating from the Big 12 (No. 2 Arizona, No. 4 Iowa State, and No. 5 Houston).

Along with the highly ranked programs, On3’s James Fletcher‘s latest Bracketology predicts that seven Big 12 teams are currently in line to make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. TCU is currently the First Team Out of the Tournament, per Fletcher’s Bracketology.

After opening the season with an unblemished 23-0 record, Arizona dropped back-to-back games to conference foes No. 9 Kansas and No. 16 Texas Tech. It has, however, bounced back in a big way. The Wildcats have won three consecutive games since the two-game skid, including wins over No. 23 BYU, No. 2 Houston, and Baylor. Tommy Lloyd‘s program looks to be in the driver’s seat to win its first ever Big 12 Regular Season Championship, along with earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars mascot performs against the Duke Blue Devils in the semifinals of the men’s Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Houston, which seemed primed to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, has suddenly lost three consecutive games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. All three losses, however, were against top-15 ranked conference opponents (No. 6 Iowa State, No. 4 Arizona, and No. 14 Kansas). The Cougars have three prime opportunities to heat back up before the Big 12 Tournament though. Their last three regular season games are against Colorado, Baylor, and Oklahoma State, which boast a combined 46-37 (14-30) record.

For the second consecutive season, Iowa State has ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP Poll this season. With three games remaining, the Cyclones sit at No. 4 in the poll and are projected as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. If the Cyclones can snag a No. 2 seed, it would mark the fourth No. 2 seed in program history. It would be the second of the TJ Otzelberger era (2024). They have won eight of their last 10 games, with losses to TCU and No. 23 BYU sprinkled in there.

When NCAA Tournament play tips off in mid-March, there may not be a more difficult team to project than the Kansas Jayhawks. Led by star freshman guard Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Kansas knocked off No. 5 Houston 69-56 Monday night. Prior to that monstrous win, however, the Jayhawks were blown out by Cincinnati at home 84-68 on Saturday. It seems that the mantra ‘Any Given Night’ can be applied to this team, in both a positive and negative way.

© Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech suffered a devastating loss in its 72-67 loss to Arizona State on Feb. 17, as star forward JT Toppin suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Without Toppin in the lineup, the Red Raiders have won two consecutive games. They dominated interim coach-led Kansas State 100-72 on Saturday, and knocked off red-hot Cincinnati 80-68 on Saturday. Tech’s final three regular season games are against NCAA Tournament caliber teams (No. 4 Iowa State, TCU, and No. 19 BYU), meaning it could be in serious jeopardy of falling into No. 4-5 seed territory on Selection Sunday.

Following a dominant 17-2 start to the season, BYU has just been a different team since its 86-83 loss to No. 1 Arizona on Jan. 26. Since then, the Cougars are just 3-6 overall. Their last loss came Tuesday night at the hands of UCF, which remains on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. The Knights absolutely dominated BYU in Provo, handing them a 97-84 loss. At one point, UCF led the game 70-35 in the second half. With superstar freshman A.J. Dybantsa leading the way, however, BYU remains a threat to make some noise down the stretch.

Although Baylor sits at 14-14 (4-11) with three regular season games remaining, it sits at No. 7 among Big 12 teams in ESPN’s BPI. The Bears are poised to miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, and for just the second time since 2013 if they are unable to win the Big 12 Tournament. Scott Drew‘s team entered Big 12 play with a 10-2 record, but is just 4-11 in conference play. It also fell to No. 24 Louisville 82-71 on Feb. 14 in a neutral site game played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats mascot on the court during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Although Cincinnati has seemingly made a late push for the NCAA Tournament, it will likely need to win its final three regular season games (Oklahoma State, No. 19 BYU, and TCU) and one or two Big 12 Tournament games to really have a shot at making the Big Dance. Following the Bearcats’ 59-54 loss to West Virginia on Feb. 5, they fell to 11-12 (3-7) on the season. Since then, Wes Miller‘s team has won four of its last five games. Two of these wins (UCF and No. 8 Kansas) came against NCAA Tournament caliber programs.

West Virginia looked like it was potentially on its way to making the NCAA Tournament under first year head coach Ross Hodge prior to its three-game losing streak against Utah, TCU, and Oklahoma State. With games against No. 19 BYU, Kansas State, and UCF remaining on the schedule, the Mountaineers must win all three contests. Even with a strong showing in the Big 12 Tournament, it seems unlikely West Virginia would be selected for the Big Dance unless it wins the whole thing.

Finally, up-and-down UCF team rounds out the top-10 of the Big 12. The Knights are fresh off a dominant 97-84 win over No. 19 BYU in Provo, which improved their record to 20-7 on the season. They are currently projected as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would mark their first appearance in the Big Dance since 2019 (lost to Zion Williamson and Duke in the Second Round). Led by head coach Johnny Dawkins, the Knights own quality wins over Texas A&M, Kansas, Texas Tech, and BYU.

Teams 11-16

Jan 28, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs mascot poses for a photo during the second half between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Houston Cougars at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

11. TCU Horned Frogs (18-10, 8-7)

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-11, 5-10)

13. Kansas State Wildcats (11-16, 2-12)

14. Colorado Buffaloes (15-12, 5-9)

15. Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 5-10)

16. Utah Utes (10-18, 2-13)