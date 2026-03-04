ESPN ranks Big Ten Basketball teams from first to last ahead of final weekend of regular season

ESPN ranked all of the Big Ten basketball teams from first to last ahead of the final weekend of the regular season. Teams were ranked using the BPI metrics that ESPN produces.

Michigan has been the steady top team pretty much all year in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are also among the

The ranking in parentheses is their overall ranking nationwide. But, let’s dive into how the Big Ten shakes out!

Michigan remained at the top of the Big Ten per ESPN. This is one of the best teams in the country overall and the rankings have rewarded it as such.

The Wolverines will finish the season at Iowa and home vs. Michigan State this week. Circle that Sunday game because it could be a conference championship game preview!

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Illinois is next up in the Big Ten rankings from ESPN. The Fighting Illini bounced back from a loss to Michigan with a dominant 80-54 win over Oregon on Tuesday.

Andrej Stojakovic led the way with 21 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. He did that much damage despite playing just 20 minutes.

Purdue comes in at No. 3 in the Big Ten, but are losers of two straight. The Boilermakers fell short to Michigan State at home and were beaten in Columbus by Ohio State.

In the 82-74 loss, Braden Smith had 20 points and seven assists. Trey Kaufman-Renn added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Michigan State has won four in a row and comes in at, ironically, No. 4 in the Big Ten. The Spartans just beat Indiana on Sunday and will host Rutgers on Thursday.

In the win over the Hoosiers, Jaxon Kohler had 21 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. Jeremy Fears added 21 points, four rebounds and nine assists.

Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Nebraska is still ahead of UCLA in the Big Ten rankings from ESPN’s BPI. But man, what happened when the two teams actually played each other on Tuesday?

The Huskers lost 72-52 on the road and will likely fall out of the Top 10 of the AP Poll. Sam Hoiberg was the leading scorer at just 12 points, one rebound and two assists in the loss.

Now, for UCLA, it is closing in on the top five of the Big Ten. The Bruins are now 20-10 and, despite Mick Cronin complaining about tipoff times again, they are in a good position for March.

Trent Perry had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win. Eric Dailey Jr. added 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Wisconsin bounced back Saturday with a 90-73 win over Washington. The Badgers are a Top 30 team overall and in the top half of the Big Ten, per ESPN.

In the win over the Huskies, Braeden Carrington had 32 points, four rebounds and three assists. Nicholas Boyd added 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After beating Ohio State last week, Iowa was picked off by Penn State on the road Saturday. It was certainly a disappointing loss for this Top 10 team in the Big Ten.

At 20-9, they’re still in good shape, but the Hawkeyes were left scratching their heads after this one. Cooper Koch led the way with 18 points in the loss.

Speaking of Iowa, Ohio State lost to it as mentioned above. But the Buckeyes stayed in the Top 10 of the Big Ten with a win over No. 15 (AP Poll) Purdue on Sunday.

John Mobley Jr. put up 21 points, two rebounds and three assists. Bruce Thornton added 20 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Indiana lost to Michigan State its last time out, but has a chance to break the four-game losing streak on Wednesday. The Hoosiers also round out the top 10 in the Big Ten.

At 17-12 picked a bad time for a losing streak, too, as they are currently on the bubble. Indiana can make up for it with wins over Minnesota and Ohio State before the conference tournament.

ESPN ranks Big Ten Basketball teams via BPI

11. Washington (50)

12. USC (59)

13. Northwestern (64)

14. Minnesota (65)

15. Oregon (86)

16. Maryland (98)

17. Penn State (116)

18. Rutgers (122)