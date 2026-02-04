ESPN ranks Big Ten Basketball teams from first to last for Week 14

College basketball has taken center stage entering the month of February. Teams are knee deep in conference games and resumes are beginning to take shape. Everything is leading into March Madness, with few conferences impressing as much as the Big Ten.

ESPN has ranked Big Ten teams from top to bottom entering the first weekend of February. This is through the Basketball Power Index, AKA the BPI. Some expected faces are at the top. Let’s check out the full list, beginning in Ann Arbor.

This time last week was the beginning of two major tests for the Wolverines. Both wound up being passed, turning into major victories for Dusty May‘s squad. Michigan remains in first place in the Big Ten from a standings perspective.

ESPN agrees, having Michigan as their No. 1 team in the conference from a BPI standpoint. There is a large gap between them and the school in second place as well.

Matt Painter, Purdue – © Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Purdue has been on the opposite end of the spectrum from Michigan, at least in recent games. It’s been a few rough results for the Boilermakers. Sunday brought the end of a three-game losing streak.

Even so, there is plenty to like about what Purdue has built up throughout the season. A skid toward the end of January is not going to deter anyone, including BPI, from selling all their stock.

One of the teams to take down Purdue was Illinois, coming inside Mackey Arena. The Fighting Illini are also in first place of the Big Ten, from a standings perspective. Both them and Michigan are 10-1 in conference play.

We could even see the BPI move Illinois up to No. 2 in the near future. Another couple of positive results in favor of the Illini could see this list shake up in the coming days.

Michigan State is just one game back in the loss column from Illinois and Michigan. Of course, the difference right now is Friday’s result in East Lansing against Michigan State’s in-state rival.

Tom Izzo finds his team just outside the top 10 of the overall BPI. But when slimming things down to just Big Ten teams, the Spartans are comfortably in the top five.

Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

What Nebraska has done to this point is incredible. Even after two losses following an undefeated start, Fred Hoiberg is guiding the Huskers through their best-ever season. Making the NCAA Tournament appears to be a guarantee, with the main question being advancement.

ESPN gives Nebraska one of the easier schedules remaining in the Big Ten. While no conference games are a cakewalk, there should be some confidence down the stretch coming from Lincoln.

Indiana is currently on the right track in Year One of Darian DeVries. Two straight postseason misses forced IU to make a coaching change, bringing DeVries into the mix. Now, it’s another great move the athletic department made, at least to this point.

The BPI placed Indiana outside of the top five by a whole two points. Getting in there would require some work, needing to impress the analytics a little bit more.

Winners of four straight reside in Iowa City. Outside of the big boys, not many teams in the Big Ten are currently hotter than the Hawkeyes, rebounding from a poor start to their Big Ten schedule.

A few punches remain on the schedule, still playing four games against teams currently ranked inside the AP poll’s top 15. However, everyone else is an unranked foe, meaning Iowa can make a push over the final month and a half.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin (Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea | Imagn Images)

Travel is always a massive concern for Mick Cronin. Lucky for him, six of the nine remaining games for UCLA are on the West Coast. Games against Michigan and Michigan State pop up before heading to the Twin Cities in March.

No matter the location, UCLA has been playing good basketball. ESPN’s BPI has them at No. 8 in the Big Ten, projecting the Bruins to finish with about 12 conference wins.

Wisconsin has to believe as if it is still in the Big Ten regular season title hunt. Only three in the loss column would suggest as such. Some massive opponents are still on the schedule as well, meaning opportunity is there.

But as for what Wisconsin has put together to this point, the Badgers are in the BPI’s top 10. The numbers do not appear to be as high on them as the actual record indicates.

Inconsistencies have plagued Ohio State thus far. Winning six times vs. Big Ten teams and losing on five occasions, there is only one set of back-to-back victories in there. For the most part, results in Columbus have been a ping pong match.

A few days off might benefit the Buckeyes, having five days between games right now. A trip to College Park then turns into four consecutive home games.

11. Washington Huskies

12. USC Trojans

13. Northwestern Wildcats

14. Minnesota Golden Gophers

15. Oregon Ducks

16. Maryland Terrapins

17. Penn State Nittany Lions

18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights