ESPN ranks Big Ten Basketball teams from first to last for Week 16

ESPN ranked the Big Ten basketball teams from first to last for Week 16 via their BPI ratings. The regular season is rapidly approaching its conclusion.

Listed below are all Big Ten squads via the BPI. The number in parentheses represents the team’s overall rank nationwide.

So without further ado, let’s see how the Big Ten stacks up against each other in the latter half of February. We start at the top!

Michigan kept up their winning ways with a 91-80 win over Purdue on Tuesday on the road. The Wolverines are the class of the Big Ten right now.

Elliott Cadeau put up 17 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Three players put up 13 points a piece in the win.

Matt Krohn | USA TODAY Sports

Illinois is next up in the Big Ten rankings per ESPN. The Fighting Illini are 21-5 after a 71-51 win over Indiana on Sunday.

David Mirkovic had 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the victory. Keaton Wagler had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Speaking of Purdue, they’re a top 10 team for ESPN and No. 3 in the Big Ten, despite the loss to Michigan. They are 21-5 on the season.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 27 points and 12 rebounds to put up a double-double. Braden Smith added 20 points, one rebound and six assists.

The Spartans are also 21-5 on the season and are next up in the Big Ten. They just blasted UCLA 82-59 on Tuesday night.

In the win, Jeremy Fears Jr. had 16 points, one rebound and 10 assists. Coen Carr added 16 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska has lost more than its won as of late. But the Huskers are still top five in the Big Ten despite a 57-52 loss to Iowa.

Pryce Sandfort had 13 points in the defeat. Jamarques Lawrence had 11 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Indiana fell to Illinois in their last time out. The Hoosiers are still 17-9 and well within the top 10 of the Big Ten at this point of the basketball season.

Lamar Wilkerson put up 21 points, three rebounds and one assist in the 71-51 defeat. Tucker DeVries added 13 points, two rebounds and one assist.

A ranked Wisconsin team lost 86-69 to Ohio State on the road Tuesday night. A tough one, but the Badgers are still top 10 in the Big Ten.

Braeden Carrington put up 20 points, one rebound and two assists. Nicholas Boyd and John Blackwell each put up 14 points.

Bennett Stritz scored a career high 36 in Iowa’s win. (Photo: Dennis Scheidt)

Iowa is outside the national top 25 for ESPN’s BPI, but they are in the top 10 of the Big Ten. They just beat Nebraska 57-52 on Tuesday night.

Bennett Stirtz put up 25 points, two rebounds and two assists in the win. Tavion Banks was key, despite six points. He had 10 rebounds on the night.

UCLA was shallacked by Michigan State and Mick Cronin made more noise for his off-the-court comments. He complained about questions about the Spartans’ student section in his latest viral moment.

As far as the Bruins in the Big Ten picture, they’re in the middle of the pack, per ESPN’s BPI. UCLA is 17-9 this year as we hit the final stretch.

Ohio State beat a higher ranked Wisconsin team and are in the top 10 of the Big Ten. As far as the rest of the season, perhaps the Buckeyes can make a late run here.

This year, they are 17-9. Don’t overlook Ohio State as college basketball comes down to the wire folks!

11. USC (48)

12. Washington (49)

13. Northwestern (65)

14. Minnesota (68)

15. Oregon (93)

16. Maryland (98)

17. Penn State (112)

18. Rutgers (125)