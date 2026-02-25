ESPN ranks Big Ten Basketball teams from first to last for Week 17

ESPN ranked the Big Ten basketball teams from first to last for Week 16 via its BPI ratings. The regular season is rapidly approaching its conclusion.

Listed below are all Big Ten squads via the BPI. The number in parentheses represents the team’s overall rank nationwide.

So without further ado, let’s see how the Big Ten stacks up against each other as get ready for March. We start at the top!

Michigan stayed atop the Big Ten this week. They also bounced back with a 77-66 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Elliot Cadeau led the way with 15 points, four rebounds and five assists. LJ Cason added 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois guard Keaton Wagler (23) drives to the basket past UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Illinois remained second in the Big Ten this week but has not played since Saturday’s OT loss to UCLA. They fell just short, 95-94 on the road.

Keaton Wagler led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Tomislav Ivisic added 16 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Purdue returns to action on Thursday at home in a ranked game against Michigan State. Talk about a Big Ten banger!

The Boilermakers were last in action with a 29-point win over Indiana on Friday after falling short to MIchigan at home three days earlier. The game against the Spartans will certainly tell us a lot.

The Spartans remained in the top four of the Big Ten this week following a win over Ohio State. Michigan State edged Ohio State 66-60 at home.

Carson Cooper led the way with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Jordan Scott added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Feb 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) shoots a free throw against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska dominated Penn State over the weekend to improve to 23-4 on the season. The Huskers round out the top five in the Big Ten.

Pryce Sandfort put up 33 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the 87-64 win. Braden Frager added 15 points and six rebounds.

Wisconsin got another Big Ten win by dispatching Iowa 84-71 at home Sunday. The Badgers are now 19-8 on the season.

Nicholas Boyd put up a game-high 27 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Nolan Winter added 18 points and five rebounds.

UCLA followed up an OT win over Illinois with a dominant win over USC. They won 81-62 at home over their rival.

Donovan Dent led the way with 30 points, two rebounds and seven assists in the win. Trent Perry added 13 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa lost last time out to Wisconsin but upset Nebraska last Tuesday. In that win over the Huskers, the Hawkeyes limited them to just 52 total points in a 57-52 win.

Iowa has Ohio State and Penn State in their next two games. But they’ll finish with ranked games against Michigan and Nebraska in a rematch.

Indiana was upset by Northwestern on Tuesday night, 72-68. But, the Hoosiers are still in the top 10 of the Big Ten this week.

In the loss, Lamar Wilkerson had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Tayton Conerway added 14 points, one rebound and three assists.

Ohio State missed out on a Big Ten shakeup by losing to Michigan State 66-60. The Buckeyes will return to action against Iowa on the road Wednesday night.

In the loss, Bruce Thornton was awesome. He had 32 points, four rebounds and two assists. But only Christoph Tilly added 10 points as the only other one in double figures.

ESPN BPI ranks Big Ten Basketball teams after Week 17

11. Washington (49)

12. USC (56)

13. Northwestern (65)

14. Minnesota (67)

15. Oregon (91)

16. Maryland (97)

17. Penn State (120)

18. Rutgers (126)