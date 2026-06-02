ESPN ranks college football's top 100 newcomers for 2026 season
With less than 100 days remaining until the start of the 2026 college football season, rosters across the country are beginning to take shape. Transfer portal additions and elite freshmen are once again expected to play a major role in the race for the College Football Playoff.
With that in mind, ESPN’s Billy Tucker released his rankings of the top 100 newcomers entering the upcoming campaign, highlighting the players expected to make the biggest impact right away. The rankings were based on both team need and overall talent, with quarterbacks dominating the top of the list.
Several national title contenders landed multiple players inside the top 10, including LSU and Miami. Here’s a closer look at Tucker’s top newcomers for the 2026 season.
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1. Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana Hoosiers
Tucker placed Hoover atop the rankings after the former TCU standout transferred to Indiana. He arrives in Bloomington with more than 9,600 career passing yards and 71 touchdowns.
Hoover is tasked with replacing Fernando Mendoza and keeping Indiana in the CFP conversation. His experience and aggressive downfield passing ability made him Tucker’s No. 1 newcomer.
2. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas Longhorns
Coleman gives Arch Manning another elite weapon in the Longhorns’ offense. The former Auburn star recorded 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns during his career.
At 6-foot-3, he provides size, athleticism and playmaking ability on the outside. Tucker views Coleman as one of the nation’s most complete receivers.
3. Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU Tigers
Leavitt headlines Lane Kiffin’s highly touted transfer class at LSU. The former Arizona State quarterback accounted for 29 total touchdowns during the Sun Devils’ Big 12 championship season.
His dual-threat ability and toughness make him a natural fit in Kiffin’s offense. Tucker believes Leavitt has first-round NFL potential.
4. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami Hurricanes
Mensah enters Miami after leading Duke to an ACC title. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025.
The Hurricanes are counting on him to continue their recent success with transfer quarterbacks. Tucker called him a proven winner with the tools to lead a championship-caliber offense.
5. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU Tigers
LSU landed another top-five newcomer with Seaton. The former five-star tackle started his career at Colorado before transferring to Baton Rouge.
He immediately upgrades LSU’s offensive line and provides protection for Leavitt. Tucker sees Seaton as a future first-round NFL Draft pick.
6. Rocco Becht, QB, Penn State Nittany Lions
Becht followed coach Matt Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State. He brings 39 career starts and more than 9,200 passing yards to Happy Valley.
His leadership and experience provide stability for the Nittany Lions. Tucker praised his consistency and ability to efficiently run an offense.
7. Princewill Umanmielen, Edge, LSU Tigers
The Tigers landed a third player inside Tucker’s top seven with Umanmielen. The former Ole Miss standout totaled nine sacks last season.
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He gives LSU a proven pass-rushing presence on the edge. Tucker believes his production and versatility will be vital for the Tigers’ defense.
8. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State Cowboys
Mestemaker arrives from North Texas after throwing for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025. He reunites with coach Eric Morris and should fit seamlessly into Oklahoma State’s offense.
His experience in a tempo-based system was a major factor in Tucker’s ranking. The Cowboys are hoping he can spark a turnaround season.
9. Damon Wilson II, Edge, Miami Hurricanes
Wilson gives Miami an answer after losing several key pass rushers to the NFL. The former Missouri defender posted nine sacks last season.
He brings explosiveness and proven production to the Hurricanes’ front seven. Tucker views him as a future first-round talent.
10. Koi Perich, S, Oregon Ducks
Perich rounds out the top 10 after transferring from Minnesota. He recorded 128 tackles and six interceptions during his first two collegiate seasons.
Oregon landed him to replace NFL-bound safety Dillon Thieneman. Tucker believes Perich can immediately become one of the top defensive backs in the Big Ten.
11. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana Hoosiers
12. Isaiah Horton, WR, Texas A&M Aggies
13. Ty Benefield, S, LSU Tigers
14. Jared Curtis, QB, Vanderbilt Commodores
15. Jackson Cantwell, OT, Miami Hurricanes
16. Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn Tigers
17. Trey White, Edge, Texas Tech Red Raiders
18. Tobi Osunsanmi, Edge, Indiana Hoosiers
19. Mateen Ibirogba, DT, Texas Tech Red Raiders
20. Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee Volunteers
21. Raleek Brown, RB, Texas Longhorns
22. Faizon Brandon, QB, Tennessee Volunteers
23. Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas Longhorns
24. Savion Hiter, RB, Michigan Wolverines
25. John Henry Daley, Edge, Michigan Wolverines
Nos. 26-50
26. Katin Houser, QB, Illinois Fighting Illini
27. Chaz Coleman, EDGE, Tennessee Volunteers
28. Earl Little Jr., S, Ohio State Buckeyes
29. Hollywood Smothers, RB, Texas Longhorns
30. Eric Singleton Jr., WR, Florida Gators
31. Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State Sun Devils
32. DJ Lagway, QB, Baylor Bears
33. Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State Sun Devils
34. Parker Livingstone, WR, Oklahoma Sooners
35. Danny Scudero, WR, Colorado Buffaloes
36. Deuce Geralds, DT, LSU Tigers
37. Ethan Grunkemeyer, QB, Virginia Tech Hokies
38. Cooper Barkate, WR, Miami Hurricanes
39. Micah Mays Jr., WR, Florida Gators
40. Ezavier Crowell, RB, Alabama Crimson Tide
41. Isiah Canion, WR, Georgia Bulldogs
42. Trell Harris, WR, Oklahoma Sooners
43. Caleb Woodson, LB, Alabama Crimson Tide
44. Terrell Anderson, WR, USC Trojans
45. Adam Trick, EDGE, Texas Tech Red Raiders
46. Luke Wafle, EDGE, USC Trojans
47. James Smith, DT, Ohio State Buckeyes
48. Ricardo Jones, S, Vanderbilt Commodores
49. JJ Buchanan, WR, Michigan Wolverines
50. Kaiden Prothro, TE, Georgia Bulldogs
Nos. 51-75
51. Chris Henry Jr., WR, Ohio State Buckeyes
52. Khalil Barnes, S, Georgia Bulldogs
53. Justice Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
54. Jayce Brown, WR, LSU Tigers
55. Jermaine Bishop Jr., WR, Texas Longhorns
56. Colton Joseph, QB, Wisconsin Badgers
57. Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky Wildcats
58. Joey O’Brien, S, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
59. Mark Bowman, TE, USC Trojans
60. Caleb Hawkins, RB, Oklahoma State Cowboys
61. Legend Bey, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes
62. Francis Brewu, DT, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
63. Smith Snowden, CB, Michigan Wolverines
64. Terrance Green, DT, Alabama Crimson Tide
65. Qua Russaw, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes
66. Jake Kreul, EDGE, Oklahoma Sooners
67. Kenny Minchey, QB, Kentucky Wildcats
68. Kayin Lee, CB, Tennessee Volunteers
69. Alonza Barnett III, QB, UCF Knights
70. Wilkin Formby, OT, Texas A&M Aggies
71. Jaden Craig, QB, TCU Horned Frogs
72. Kelvin Obot, OT, Utah Utes
73. Cayden Lee, WR, Missouri Tigers
74. Jacarrius Peak, OT, South Carolina Gamecocks
75. Devan Thompkins, DT, Alabama Crimson Tide
Nos. 76-100
76. Immanuel Iheanacho, OT, Oregon Ducks
77. Jontez Williams, CB, USC Trojans
78. LaDamion Guyton, EDGE, Texas Tech Red Raiders
79. Keenyi Pepe, OT, USC Trojans
80. Alberto Mendoza, QB, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
81. Turbo Richard, RB, Indiana Hoosiers
82. Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri Tigers
83. Cade Uluave, LB, BYU Cougars
84. Lincoln Kienholz, QB, Louisville Cardinals
85. Amari Jackson, CB, Maryland Terrapins
86. Tre Richardson, WR, Louisville Cardinals
87. Kendre’ Harrison, TE, Oregon Ducks
88. Lamar Brown, DT, LSU Tigers
89. Zion Elee, EDGE, Maryland Terrapins
90. Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia Mountaineers
91. Salesi Moa, WR, Michigan Wolverines
92. Gideon Lampron, LB, Colorado Buffaloes
93. Anto Saka, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies
94. Jeremiah Cooper, S, Penn State Nittany Lions
95. Rylan Kennedy, EDGE, Florida State Seminoles
96. Kevin Brown, OT, West Virginia Mountaineers
97. Devin Carter, WR, Florida State Seminoles
98. Bo Mascoe, CB, Texas Longhorns
99. Amarion Jackson, WR, Penn State Nittany Lions
100. Adam Mohammed, RB, California Golden Bears