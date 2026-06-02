ESPN ranks college football's top 100 newcomers for 2026 season

With less than 100 days remaining until the start of the 2026 college football season, rosters across the country are beginning to take shape. Transfer portal additions and elite freshmen are once again expected to play a major role in the race for the College Football Playoff.

With that in mind, ESPN’s Billy Tucker released his rankings of the top 100 newcomers entering the upcoming campaign, highlighting the players expected to make the biggest impact right away. The rankings were based on both team need and overall talent, with quarterbacks dominating the top of the list.

Several national title contenders landed multiple players inside the top 10, including LSU and Miami. Here’s a closer look at Tucker’s top newcomers for the 2026 season.

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Tucker placed Hoover atop the rankings after the former TCU standout transferred to Indiana. He arrives in Bloomington with more than 9,600 career passing yards and 71 touchdowns.

Hoover is tasked with replacing Fernando Mendoza and keeping Indiana in the CFP conversation. His experience and aggressive downfield passing ability made him Tucker’s No. 1 newcomer.

Coleman gives Arch Manning another elite weapon in the Longhorns’ offense. The former Auburn star recorded 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns during his career.

At 6-foot-3, he provides size, athleticism and playmaking ability on the outside. Tucker views Coleman as one of the nation’s most complete receivers.

Leavitt headlines Lane Kiffin’s highly touted transfer class at LSU. The former Arizona State quarterback accounted for 29 total touchdowns during the Sun Devils’ Big 12 championship season.

His dual-threat ability and toughness make him a natural fit in Kiffin’s offense. Tucker believes Leavitt has first-round NFL potential.

Mensah enters Miami after leading Duke to an ACC title. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025.

The Hurricanes are counting on him to continue their recent success with transfer quarterbacks. Tucker called him a proven winner with the tools to lead a championship-caliber offense.

LSU landed another top-five newcomer with Seaton. The former five-star tackle started his career at Colorado before transferring to Baton Rouge.

He immediately upgrades LSU’s offensive line and provides protection for Leavitt. Tucker sees Seaton as a future first-round NFL Draft pick.

Becht followed coach Matt Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State. He brings 39 career starts and more than 9,200 passing yards to Happy Valley.

His leadership and experience provide stability for the Nittany Lions. Tucker praised his consistency and ability to efficiently run an offense.

The Tigers landed a third player inside Tucker’s top seven with Umanmielen. The former Ole Miss standout totaled nine sacks last season.

He gives LSU a proven pass-rushing presence on the edge. Tucker believes his production and versatility will be vital for the Tigers’ defense.

Mestemaker arrives from North Texas after throwing for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025. He reunites with coach Eric Morris and should fit seamlessly into Oklahoma State’s offense.

His experience in a tempo-based system was a major factor in Tucker’s ranking. The Cowboys are hoping he can spark a turnaround season.

Wilson gives Miami an answer after losing several key pass rushers to the NFL. The former Missouri defender posted nine sacks last season.

He brings explosiveness and proven production to the Hurricanes’ front seven. Tucker views him as a future first-round talent.

Perich rounds out the top 10 after transferring from Minnesota. He recorded 128 tackles and six interceptions during his first two collegiate seasons.

Oregon landed him to replace NFL-bound safety Dillon Thieneman. Tucker believes Perich can immediately become one of the top defensive backs in the Big Ten.

11. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana Hoosiers

12. Isaiah Horton, WR, Texas A&M Aggies

13. Ty Benefield, S, LSU Tigers

14. Jared Curtis, QB, Vanderbilt Commodores

15. Jackson Cantwell, OT, Miami Hurricanes

16. Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn Tigers

17. Trey White, Edge, Texas Tech Red Raiders

18. Tobi Osunsanmi, Edge, Indiana Hoosiers

19. Mateen Ibirogba, DT, Texas Tech Red Raiders

20. Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee Volunteers

21. Raleek Brown, RB, Texas Longhorns

22. Faizon Brandon, QB, Tennessee Volunteers

23. Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas Longhorns

24. Savion Hiter, RB, Michigan Wolverines

25. John Henry Daley, Edge, Michigan Wolverines

Nos. 26-50

26. Katin Houser, QB, Illinois Fighting Illini

27. Chaz Coleman, EDGE, Tennessee Volunteers

28. Earl Little Jr., S, Ohio State Buckeyes

29. Hollywood Smothers, RB, Texas Longhorns

30. Eric Singleton Jr., WR, Florida Gators

31. Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State Sun Devils

32. DJ Lagway, QB, Baylor Bears

33. Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State Sun Devils

34. Parker Livingstone, WR, Oklahoma Sooners

35. Danny Scudero, WR, Colorado Buffaloes

36. Deuce Geralds, DT, LSU Tigers

37. Ethan Grunkemeyer, QB, Virginia Tech Hokies

38. Cooper Barkate, WR, Miami Hurricanes

39. Micah Mays Jr., WR, Florida Gators

40. Ezavier Crowell, RB, Alabama Crimson Tide

41. Isiah Canion, WR, Georgia Bulldogs

42. Trell Harris, WR, Oklahoma Sooners

43. Caleb Woodson, LB, Alabama Crimson Tide

44. Terrell Anderson, WR, USC Trojans

45. Adam Trick, EDGE, Texas Tech Red Raiders

46. Luke Wafle, EDGE, USC Trojans

47. James Smith, DT, Ohio State Buckeyes

48. Ricardo Jones, S, Vanderbilt Commodores

49. JJ Buchanan, WR, Michigan Wolverines

50. Kaiden Prothro, TE, Georgia Bulldogs

Nos. 51-75

51. Chris Henry Jr., WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

52. Khalil Barnes, S, Georgia Bulldogs

53. Justice Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

54. Jayce Brown, WR, LSU Tigers

55. Jermaine Bishop Jr., WR, Texas Longhorns

56. Colton Joseph, QB, Wisconsin Badgers

57. Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky Wildcats

58. Joey O’Brien, S, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

59. Mark Bowman, TE, USC Trojans

60. Caleb Hawkins, RB, Oklahoma State Cowboys

61. Legend Bey, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes

62. Francis Brewu, DT, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

63. Smith Snowden, CB, Michigan Wolverines

64. Terrance Green, DT, Alabama Crimson Tide

65. Qua Russaw, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes

66. Jake Kreul, EDGE, Oklahoma Sooners

67. Kenny Minchey, QB, Kentucky Wildcats

68. Kayin Lee, CB, Tennessee Volunteers

69. Alonza Barnett III, QB, UCF Knights

70. Wilkin Formby, OT, Texas A&M Aggies

71. Jaden Craig, QB, TCU Horned Frogs

72. Kelvin Obot, OT, Utah Utes

73. Cayden Lee, WR, Missouri Tigers

74. Jacarrius Peak, OT, South Carolina Gamecocks

75. Devan Thompkins, DT, Alabama Crimson Tide

Nos. 76-100

76. Immanuel Iheanacho, OT, Oregon Ducks

77. Jontez Williams, CB, USC Trojans

78. LaDamion Guyton, EDGE, Texas Tech Red Raiders

79. Keenyi Pepe, OT, USC Trojans

80. Alberto Mendoza, QB, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

81. Turbo Richard, RB, Indiana Hoosiers

82. Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri Tigers

83. Cade Uluave, LB, BYU Cougars

84. Lincoln Kienholz, QB, Louisville Cardinals

85. Amari Jackson, CB, Maryland Terrapins

86. Tre Richardson, WR, Louisville Cardinals

87. Kendre’ Harrison, TE, Oregon Ducks

88. Lamar Brown, DT, LSU Tigers

89. Zion Elee, EDGE, Maryland Terrapins

90. Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia Mountaineers

91. Salesi Moa, WR, Michigan Wolverines

92. Gideon Lampron, LB, Colorado Buffaloes

93. Anto Saka, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

94. Jeremiah Cooper, S, Penn State Nittany Lions

95. Rylan Kennedy, EDGE, Florida State Seminoles

96. Kevin Brown, OT, West Virginia Mountaineers

97. Devin Carter, WR, Florida State Seminoles

98. Bo Mascoe, CB, Texas Longhorns

99. Amarion Jackson, WR, Penn State Nittany Lions

100. Adam Mohammed, RB, California Golden Bears

























