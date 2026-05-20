ESPN ranks college football's Top 10 unresolved QB competitions ahead of 2026 season

In a day and age when athletes hit the transfer portal at the first sign of adversity, traditional quarterback competitions are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Look no further than the 200 scholarship QBs that entered the portal during the NCAA’s single, two-week window in January.

ESPN projects 30 or more transfer QBs will start for new teams among the Power Four’s 68 total programs in 2026. That includes star Miami QB Darian Mensah, who left Duke (more about them later) on the final day of the two-week portal window to sign a lucrative, multi-million NIL deal with the ‘Canes.

Other transfer quarterbacks have already been named their team’s starter, including most recently Georgia Tech‘s Alberto Mendoza (Indiana), along with Ashton Daniels (Auburn) at Florida State and Austin Simmons (Ole Miss) at Missouri. Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz explained his post-Spring naming of the Tigers’ QB1 as an attempt to afford Simmons time to assert leadership over the Summer months

Given that reality, ESPN’s Max Olson identified the Top 10 “most prominent and unresolved quarterback competitions worth watching” over the next few months ahead of the 2026 college football season:

Competitors: Austin Mack (R-Jr.) vs. Keelon Russell (R-Fr.)

Given the brand, the Crimson Tide’s ongoing QB competition is far and away the most compelling and potentially significant of the bunch, especially for what it could mean for both the SEC and College Football Playoff race. Mack and Russell are both supremely talented players vying to replace Ty Simpson as Alabama’s QB1 in 2026.

Russell, a 2025 Five-Star Plus+ prospect, has a lot of fan momentum after a breakout four-touchdown performance during the Spring game, while Mack was limited and a little “dinged up” in the game. But while the dual-threat Russell presents plenty of potential, Mack remains the more experienced option after backing up Simpson last season.

ESPN: “[Alabama head coach Kalen] DeBoer and [offensive coordinator Ryan] Grubb will take the competition into fall camp and see who takes care of the football and best leads their offense. Last year, DeBoer informed his team that Simpson would start on Aug. 11. He might take a little longer with this one.”

Competitors: George MacIntyre (R-Fr.) vs. Faizon Brandon (Fr.)

A year after entering Summer with more questions than answers following the post-Spring transfer of Nico Iamaleava to UCLA, the Vols once again facing QB uncertainty after last year’s QB1 Joey Aguilar was denied a sixth season of eligibility in February. And, after striking out with several potential transfer options, Tennessee is depending on a pair of talented freshmen to win the job outright.

MacIntryre played just 18 snaps in 2025 as a former four-star signee, while the five-star Brandon comes in as the much-ballyhooed No. 3 QB in the 2026 recruiting cycle, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. Vols head coach Josh Heupel is known for his prowess with QBs, but his complicated offense presents a challenge for a lot of players, let alone a 17-year-old fresh out of high school.

ESPN: “The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Brandon should be physically ready to play as a freshman and would clearly be the long-term upside play. Can he put in the work over the next few months and play clean enough in fall camp to make Heupel comfortable with rolling out a rookie in the SEC?”

Competitors: Christopher Vizzina (R-Jr.) vs. Tait Reynolds (Fr.)

Clemson is facing its first serious quarterback battle in what feels like a decade following the departure of three-year starter Cade Klubnik, who was preceded by a string of former 5-star QBs including DJ Uiagalelei, Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson. Vizzina, a former four-star signee, appears like the front-runner after backing up Klubnik the past few years.

Vizzina has one start under his belt after throwing for three touchdowns in place of an injured Klubnik last season against SMU. Meanwhile, Reynolds is a 2026 four-star addition who did plenty to impress during Spring, but still might have more work to do in order to unseat the veteran Vizzina from the top spot in the depth chart.

ESPN: “The fact Clemson opens the season at LSU is tough to ignore in this discussion. Vizzina’s experience is a significant advantage, but Reynolds will keep pushing him in August.”

Competitors: Cutter Boley (R-Soph.) vs. Jake Fette (R-Fr.)

The Sun Devils lost two-year starter Sam Leavitt to the transfer portal in January before the No. 1 overall transfer signed a lucrative deal with LSU and new head coach Lane Kiffin. Meanwhile, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham moved on by signing Boley out of the portal.

The 6-foot-5 Boley started 11 games at Kentucky last season, where he threw for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, providing plenty of experience in the race. Meanwhile, Fette is a former four-star signee who redshirted last season after coming to Tempe as the No. 9 QB in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Arizona State also has former Fresno State and UCF starter Mikey Keene in the mix.

ESPN: “This competition is expected to continue into fall camp. Like Swinney, Dillingham will have to decide if he’s willing to throw a true freshman into the fire with a high-pressure test at Texas A&M looming in Week 2.”

Competitors: Aaron Philo (R-Soph.) vs. Tramell Jones Jr. (R-Fr.)

The Gators underwent plenty of changes this offseason with the arrival of first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, but it’s at quarterback where the Florida faithful will be monitoring most closely after former 2024 Five-Star Plus+ signee DJ Lagway hit the portal after one and a half seasons as the starter.

Philo, a transfer from Georgia Tech, appears to have the early advantage given his relationship with new Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who was in the same position with the Yellow Jackets last season. Meanwhile, Jones redshirted while backing up Lagway last season, only appearing in two games in 2026. New Gators coach Jon Sumrall has a difficult decision on his hands.

ESPN: “The future is bright for both young passers and the supporting cast of skill talent is impressive with running back Jadan Baugh and wide receivers Vernell Brown III, Eric Singleton Jr. and Dallas Wilson.”

Competitors: Beau Pribula (R-Sr.) vs. Eli Holstein (R-Jr.)

The Cavaliers had hoped last year’s starter Chandler Morris might be granted a seventh season of eligibility, but the courts didn’t agree. Instead, Virginia turn the ball over to two other experienced former transfers — Pribula and Holstein — both of whom got off the strong starts in 2025 with Missouri and Pitt, respectively.

Pribula, a former 2022 three-star recruit, is on his third school in as many years, while Holstein, a 2023 four-star recruit, is on his third team in the past four seasons. Pribula threw for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions but missed two games in 2025 with injuries. Holstein, meanwhile, was replaced as the Panthers’ starter midway through last season after some inconsistent starts in ACC play.

ESPN: “Pribula and Holstein bring a combined 24 career starts at Power 4 programs and have both put together successful stretches. Pribula helped lead Missouri to a 6-1 start last year, and Holstein rolled to a 7-0 start with the Panthers in 2024.”

Competitors: Blaze Berlowitz (Sr.) vs. Jared Curtis (Fr.)

This is another situation with a hot-shot freshman is pushing a veteran backup for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. Berlowitz spent the past three years backing up Vanderbilt superstar QB Diego Pavia (including one season at New Mexico State), and has the benefit of experience working under ‘Dores offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

Of course, the Vanderbilt fans’ preference is for Curtis, the program’s first-ever 5-star QB signee and a local favorite following a late recruiting flip from Georgia. The 6-foot-4 Curtis was ranked as the No. 2 quarterback and No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and presents a wealth of talent and potential that has ‘Dores fans excited for the future.

ESPN: “Curtis has everything a coach wants from an arm talent standpoint, but Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea wants to see growth in his mental processing as he continues to learn how to command their offense.”

Competitors: Walker Eget (R-Sr.) vs. Dan Mahan (R-Fr.)

As mentioned previously, the Blue Devils were taken by surprise by the late transfer of Mensah, last year’s ACC Player of the Year after leading Duke to the 2025 ACC championship. Duke coach Manny Diaz managed to scramble and land Eget out of the portal following five seasons at San Jose State.

Eget has the most experience in this battle after starting 18 of 27 career games at San Jose State, where he threw for a combined 5,555 yards and 30 touchdowns to 19 interceptions over the past two seasons. Mahan, meanwhile, redshirted last season as a three-star 2025 signee, where he was the No. 43-ranked QB in the class. Just based on experience alone, Eget appears to be the favorite in this one.

ESPN: “[Eget] has impressed Diaz since arriving on campus but will still have to compete with Mahan, a promising redshirt freshman who did not appear in a game last season.”

Competitors: Hank Brown (R-Jr.) vs. Jeremy Hecklinski (R-Soph.)

The Hawkeyes have a decision to make at quarterback after not dipping back into the transfer portal following the departure of well-traveled QB1 Mark Gronowski after last season. But unlike most of the other QB competitions on this list, both contenders were on the Iowa roster last season, and even saw playtime time, albeit in mop-up duty.

Brown is a former Auburn transfer who started two games in 2024 on the Plains before coming to Iowa City prior to last season. The 6-foot-4 Brown appeared in three games last season while backing up Gronowski, while the 5-foot-11 Hecklinski is considered more of a playmaker who also transferred in after spending the 2024 season at Wake Forest.

ESPN: “Lester praised [Brown’s] efficiency and ability to generate explosive plays this spring, an encouraging sign for an offense with the fifth-fewest 20-plus yard completions (45) in FBS since 2024.”

Competitors: KJ Jackson (R-Soph.) vs. AJ Hill (R-Fr.)

First-year Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield has his work cut out for him deciding on Arkansas’ starting quarterback to open next season. Both candidates have solid potential, with the athletic 6-foot-4 Jackson presenting true dual-threat ability after combining for 493 total yards and five touchdowns in limited opportunities as the backup in 2025.

Meanwhile, Hill followed Silverfield to Fayetteville from Memphis, where he appeared in two games last season as a four-star 2025 recruit. The 6-foot-4 Hill threw for 223 yards and a touchdown last season, including when he helped lead the Tigers to a comeback win over UAB in 2025.

ESPN: “The Razorbacks’ offensive direction will depend a bit on who wins this job, with Jackson providing more dual-threat ability if he’s the pick.”

11. West Virginia Mountaineers: Michael Hawkins Jr. vs. Scotty Fox Jr.

12. Kansas Jayhawks: Cole Ballard vs. Isaiah Marshall vs. Chase Jenkins

13. Cincinnati Bearcats: JC French IV vs. Liam O’Brien vs. Samaj Jones

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: AJ Surace vs. Dylan Lonergan

15. South Florida Bulls: Michael Van Buren vs. Luke Kromenhoek

16. Memphis Tigers: Marcus Stokes vs. Air Noland

17. James Madison Dukes: Camden Coleman vs. Arrington Maiden vs. JC Evans vs. Davi Belfort