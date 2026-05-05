ESPN ranks every ACC football team based on 2026 offseason

College football never really stops, it just shifts gears. While the focus in the fall is on Saturdays, the real separation often happens in the months that follow.

The offseason has become just as important as the season itself, with roster building, portal movement and staff changes shaping the national landscape. Programs are investing more than ever in personnel departments, treating roster construction like an NFL front office.

With constant turnover and rising expectations, standing pat is no longer an option for teams looking to compete. That’s where ESPN’s Eli Lederman, Max Olson and Adam Rittenberg come in, breaking down which ACC programs made the biggest moves this offseason and who’s set up best heading into 2026. Check it out below.

Miami enters 2026 as the ACC’s team to beat after a deep College Football Playoff run that ended in the national title game. While the Hurricanes return just under half of last year’s production, the addition of former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah headlines a strong transfer class.

The expectation is that Miami can reload rather than rebuild under high expectations. If the new pieces click quickly, this is once again a legitimate national contender.

SMU is looking to build on recent success, returning much of their offensive production from last season. The Mustangs made a concerted effort to improve defensively, adding key contributors through the portal.

New co-defensive coordinators Maurice Crum Jr. and Rickey Hunley Jr. will be tasked with elevating that unit. If the defense takes a step forward, SMU has the pieces to push back into the CFP conversation.

Cal enters a new era under head coach Tosh Lupoi, who has already reshaped the program’s identity. The Bears underwent heavy roster turnover but countered with a massive 32-player transfer class.

Retaining quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was a critical win amid the transition. With new schemes and fresh talent, Cal is one of the more unpredictable teams in the ACC.

Louisville is running it back with Jeff Brohm, who stayed put despite outside interest this offseason. The Cardinals added over 30 transfers and return just over half of their production, signaling another retooling year.

Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz is expected to take over at quarterback. Louisville’s ceiling will largely depend on how quickly the new-look offense comes together.

Virginia Tech begins a new chapter under head coach James Franklin, who immediately made an impact in the transfer portal. The Hokies landed a top-tier portal class and added key pieces across the roster.

Franklin also brought back former head coach Brent Pry as defensive coordinator, adding familiarity on that side of the ball. The combination of fresh talent and experienced leadership gives Virginia Tech legitimate upside.

Virginia is aiming to build off a surprising 11-win season that included an ACC Championship appearance. The Cavaliers much of their production but face key departures at quarterback and running back.

A strong transfer class should help bridge the gap. If Virginia can find answers offensively, it has a chance to remain among the conference’s top teams.

Pittsburgh is focused on finishing stronger after a late-season collapse derailed its 2025 campaign. The Panthers will lean heavily on second-year quarterback Mason Heintschel to lead the offense.

He showed promise as a freshman and now takes on a larger role. If Pitt can maintain consistency late in the year, it could exceed expectations.

Georgia Tech faces a major transition after losing longtime starting quarterback Haynes King. The departure of offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner adds another layer of uncertainty.

Head coach Brent Key turned to the transfer portal, bringing in more than 20 new players to help reload. The development of new quarterback Alberto Mendoza will be key to the team’s success.

Florida State is under pressure to bounce back after consecutive underwhelming seasons. Head coach Mike Norvell will take on play-calling duties following Gus Malzahn’s retirement.

The Seminoles once again face uncertainty at quarterback, with a new starter in Ashton Daniels in 2026. Improvement at that position will determine whether Florida State can return to relevance.

NC State is navigating significant roster turnover after losing key contributors on both sides of the ball. The return of quarterback CJ Bailey provides stability and optimism for the offense.

The Wolfpack have supplemented losses with transfer additions, particularly along the offensive line and defense. If the new pieces mesh, NC State could still remain competitive in the ACC.

11. Clemson Tigers

12. Duke Blue Devils

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

14. Syracuse Orange

15. North Carolina Tar Heels

16. Boston College Eagles

17. Stanford Cardinal