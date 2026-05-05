ESPN ranks every Big 12 football team based on 2026 offseason

With the offseason fully upon us and spring football now in the rearview mirror, ESPN is stopping to take a look at the top teams in each conference. It has broken down the Big 12, from best to worst.

ESPN’s ranking is based on three factors: roster additions through the transfer portal and high school ranks, retention of top players and coaching staff continuity and/or key upgrades and additions.

So how does the Big 12 stack up? Let’s take a look at ESPN’s ranking below.

Even with a massive question mark at quarterback now Texas Tech remains the top dog in the Big 12 for ESPN. Still, all eyes are on the situation playing out with Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby, who is getting treatment for a gambling addiction.

The good new for the Red Raiders is backup Will Hammond appears to be recovering well from a torn ACL. He may well be needed, and he’s already proven he’s a capable player in the event that he’s the guy.

BYU retained coach Kalani Sitaki, which was no small feat in a crazy coaching carousel during the offseason. He should help provide some continuity even though the Cougars lost their defensive coordinator.

The return of LJ Martin in the backfield gives BYU a major weapon to build around. And there wasn’t a whole lot of meaningful transfer portal attrition for the Cougars, who returned most of the pieces they wanted to.

Arizona looked to be in a shaky, shaky place following the departure of Jedd Fisch amid some financially strained times for the program. Coach Brent Brennan has really helped stabilize things and orchestrated an impressive 2025 season.

Now he’s got quarterback Noah Fifita back with a wealth of experience. Fifita is capable of being the best quarterback in the Big 12, so long as he can settle in and he gets development from the weapons around him.

Coach Willie Fritz has developed some nice continuity on the staff, something ESPN liked when ranking the Cougars this high in the Big 12. There’s also some continuity on the roster.

Quarterback Conner Weigman is back and has star receiver Amare Thomas to throw to this season. The Cougars also added talented former Tulane running back Makhi Hughes to the mix, so the offense should be in position to be explosive this fall.

Oklahoma State finally made the move to part ways with Mike Gundy after a disastrous 2025 campaign. But if you’re looking for a team that could flip its fortunes quickly going forward, look no further than Oklahoma State.

Coach Eric Morris arrives by way of North Texas, where he nearly led the Mean Green to the playoffs. Morris brought with him the heart of his offense, including quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young. It should be a quick start for the Cowboys in 2026.

Coach Sonny Dykes has done a nice job with the program but made some big staff changes this offseason on offense. Couple that with an unexpected departure and TCU could have a very different look in the Big 12 this fall.

Quarterback Josh Hoover jumped ship to join the defending national champions at Indiana. Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig joins and will look to lead things after throwing for more than 6,000 yards the last three years.

The biggest win for Arizona State this offseason was retaining coach Kenny Dillingham amid a hungry coaching carousel. That move can’t be understated in terms of its importance for the program.

Per ESPN, though, Arizona State returns only three of the 25 players who started at least six games last season. That means this could be a pretty significant rebuild for the Sun Devils in 2026. Kentucky quarterback transfer Cutter Boley joins the program and there’s some optimism about his arrival.

Utah appeared ready to make a transition into the post-Kyle Whittingham world at some point, but his departure for Michigan — and subsequent raiding of the staff — seemed to throw the Utes for a loop. Now Morgan Scalley takes over, and he’s had to make a number of changes.

The Utes also lost some talent to the Wolverines via the portal. But quarterback Devon Dampier is back and that’s as good a place to start foundation wise as any. He’s an elite difference-maker.

Colorado went through a lot of change after a disappointing 2025 season. Both coordinators have been replaced, so there will be a new look on both sides of the ball, even if the core principles remain similar.

The Buffaloes continue to lose a high number of players to the transfer portal, and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton was a huge loss. He’s projected by some as the top tackle in next year’s NFL Draft. But quarterback Julian Lewis is back and new coordinator Brennan Marion has led some high-flying offenses over the past few years.

Chris Klieman is out and Collin Klein is back in, this time as the head coach. The offensive-minded star will walk in with the fanbase having high hopes for his tenure.

Quarterback Avery Johnson is back, having worked with Klein before for a brief bit. Can Klein unlock Johnson’s full potential and spring a surprise in the Big 12 in his first year in charge of the program?

Rest of the Big 12 Rankings