ESPN ranks every SEC football team based on 2026 offseason

ESPN has ranked every SEC football team based on the work they put in during the 2026 offseason. With recruiting, transfers, and spring football, the offseason is almost as important as the regular season.

College football writers Eli Lederman, Max Olson, and Adam Rittenberg compiled the list, prioritizing three areas: Roster additions via high school and the transfer portal, retention of players who would leave for the portal or NFL Draft, and changes in the coaching staff. They said that teams that get key transfers but let star players or coaches leave are not ranked highly.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the defending SEC Champions and have been the standard in the conference for the past decade. However, ESPN believes a few SEC teams had a better offseason than the team in Athens.

So which SEC football teams had a great offseason? Here’s a look at where ESPN ranked every SEC team heading into the regular season.

Texas is the top SEC team largely because Arch Manning is back for his final season. This led to the Longhorns adding weapons around Manning, including WR Cam Coleman, who was at Auburn the last two seasons.

In 2025, Texas registered a 10-3 record and missed the playoffs. With Manning back and a lot of talent surrounding him, it’s championship or bust for the Longhorns.

As mentioned earlier, Kiffin is the new head coach of the Tigers, but that wasn’t the only big addition for the program. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has joined LSU after spending the last two seasons at Arizona State.

Kiffin was at Ole Miss last season, and the team reached the College Football Playoff. He did not coach the team during the playoffs since he accepted the LSU job.

Despite losing Kiffin, Ole Miss comes in at third in ESPN’s SEC football offseason rankings. Head coach Pete Golding retained several key assistant coaches, including the head coach of offense Joe Judge and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown.

QB Trinidad Chambliss returns to Oxford and will enter the 2026 season as one of the SEC’s top signal callers. Other key players returning at pass rusher Kewan Lacy, center Brycen Sanders, and defenders Will Echoles and Suntarine Perkins.

It’s a little surprising to see Georgia here since they are the defending back-to-back SEC champions. One issue the Bulldogs had this offseason is they lost the top five pass catches from 2025.

The good news for Georgia is that it did a good job with retention. QB Gunner Stockton is back, along with a strong secondary led by KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV.

The Aggies had a strong 2025 season, as they reached the College Football Playoff. But head coach Mike Elko had to replace the team’s primary coordinators, and the new coordinators will be tested early with a Week 2 matchup against Arizona State.

QB Marcel Reed is back and has a chance to take a big step forward. If that happens, the Aggies could make a deep run in the playoffs.

Oklahoma hired several new position coaches after the team reached the playoffs last year. The biggest name the Sooners hired was former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, and he will work with the tight ends.

The Sooners’ offense should be strong with the return of QB John Mateer and the additions of transfer wide receivers Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris. Oklahoma also brings back three 10-game starters on the offensive line.

It is not common to see Alabama ranked this low in any SEC rankings, but here we are. During the offseason, the Crimson Tide lost some key players, including QB Ty Simpson (NFL Draft) and OL Kadyn Proctor (NFL Draft). But the team’s first blow was NC transfer RB Hollywood Smothers deciding to transfer to Texas.

The QB battle will be interesting, as Austin Mack and Keelon Russel are competing for the starting job. Whoever wins will be playing with a strong defense led by pass rusher Yhonze Pierre.

Tennessee fell below expectations in 2025, and it’s not clear if they will make a big jump in 2026. A big question heading into the fall is the QB position, as the Vols missed on adding Leavitt, Simpson, and Beau Pribula.

If nothing else, the defense should be improved with the addition of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The Vols were ranked 14th in the SEC in scoring defense last year, and Knowles was the DC at Ohio State when the team won the national title in 2024.

It’s a new era for Kentucky, as Will Stein is the new head coach. He will look to help the Wildcats have more consistency and be a top contender in the SEC.

Stein had a strong recruiting season, adding top prospects CB Andre Clarke and WR Kenny Darby. He also landed offensive linemen Coleton Price and Tegra Tshabola in the transfer portal.

Missouri made some big changes in the coaching staff, hiring offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and QB coach Garrett Riley. Lindsey will replace Kirby Moore, who is now at Washington State.

The good news is the Tigers held onto head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was a top candidate in last fall’s coaching carousel. Missouri also brings back top pass rushers Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, so it would not be surprising to see the Tigers make a run at the SEC title.

11. Florida Gators

12. South Carolina Gamecocks

13. Auburn Tigers

14. Vanderbilt Commodores

15. Mississippi State Bulldogs

16. Arkansas Razorbacks