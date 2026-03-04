ESPN ranks SEC Basketball teams from first to last ahead of final weekend of regular season

College basketball’s 2025-26 regular season officially concludes with this upcoming weekend’s slate of games. For the SEC, that means the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament is just around the corner.

No. 5 Florida (24-6, 15-2 SEC), the reigning NCAA national champion, has already locked up the 2026 regular-season conference crown and the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament. But beyond the top spot, there’s still plenty of opportunity for seeding movement before things officially tip off next week in Nashville.

Of course, before the SEC Tournament begins inside Bridgestone Arena, ESPN updated its College Basketball Power Index (BPI) on Wednesday morning to give fans a better look at how the conference is really shaping up ahead of conference tournament action. With that in mind, let’s dive into how ESPN’s BPI ranks the SEC’s 16-team field entering the final weekend of the 2025-26 regular season:

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was on hand Tuesday night in Gainesville ahead of a dominating 108-74 win over Mississippi State to formally present the Gators with the 2025-26 regular-season championship.

It’s no surprise Todd Golden once again has the Gators as the class of the conference, and ESPN’s BPI has taken full notice with a No. 4 national ranking. In fact, Florida is the SEC’s lone team with a double-digit offensive and defensive BPI score of 11.2 and 11.8, respectively.

Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The 23rd-ranked Vols hold down BPI’s No. 2 spot in the conference ranking despite currently sitting four games back of the Gators entering the final weekend of the regular season.

One reason for Tennessee’s BPI ranking is a strong 10.3 BPI score for its defensive strength, which ranks second in the conference behind only SEC-leading Florida. The Vols can still earn a coveted Top-4 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament with a win over rival Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The No. 16 Crimson Tide jumped one spot despite having an eight-game win streak end with Tuesday night at Georgia. Luckily, Alabama has already secured a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament.

The Tide can still lock up the No. 2 overall seed with a win — and season-sweep — of rival Auburn on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. That said, Alabama can finish no worse than the No. 3 seed due to Arkansas’ head-to-head win over Tennessee.

The 24th-ranked ‘Dores flip spots with ‘Bama due to an inconsistent 2-3 mark over its last five games, but did salvage an impressive 89-86 road win Tuesday night over Ole Miss in Oxford.

Despite that inconsistency, Vanderbilt can earn a coveted double-bye and a Top-4 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament with a head-to-head victory over Tennessee on Saturday. Of course, a loss could see the ‘Dores drop as low as the No. 10 seed depending on how the rest of the day turns out.

David Leong-Imagn Images

John Calipari’s 20th-ranked Razorbacks host Texas later Wednesday before closing out the regular season with a road game at rival Missouri on Saturday.

If it sweeps its final two games, and gets a little help from Auburn, Arkansas can secure the No. 2 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament. Of course, should it stumble down the stretch, the Hogs would finish as no worse than than the sixth seed.

Mark Pope’s squad saw a brief two-game win streak snapped with Tuesday night’s 96-85 loss at Texas A&M and will close out the regular season with a difficult showdown in Gainesville.

With a little help and an upset win at Florida on Saturday, Kentucky can still secure the SEC Tournament’s No. 4 seed and a double-bye, especially if Vanderbilt can knock off rival Tennessee next Saturday. Otherwise, a loss to the Gators would drop the ‘Cats to no worse than the No. 10 seed.

Year 1 under Steven Pearl hasn’t gone as most fans had hoped when Bruce Pearl retired a month before the regular season began, but the Tigers remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering Saturday.

And following Tuesday’s 88-74 home win over LSU, Auburn enters Saturday’s season-finale at rival Alabama knowing it must win at least one game in next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville to give itself the best chance of making March Madness.

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The opening season of Bucky Ball under first-year head coach Bucky McMillian has delivered plenty of surprises, including Tuesday night’s 96-85 win home win over Kentucky.

The Aggies are firmly out of the mix for a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament, but can still secure the No. 5 seed with a road victory next Saturday against LSU in Baton Rouge.

The Longhorns end the regular season with back-to-back rivalry games at No. 20 Arkansas on Wednesday night and vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, but are riding high after beating rival Texas A&M last weekend.

Texas, in the first season under head coach Sean Miller, can secure the No. 5 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament with a Week 18 sweep, while two losses would drop them to the No. 10 seed.

The Bulldogs put themselves on the NCAA Tournament bubble with back-to-back wins, including a dominant 98-88 home upset of No. 16 Alabama on Tuesday night.

If it can beat Mississippi State on the road in the regular-season finale Saturday, Georgia could close out the season on a three-game win streak and secure the No. 6 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament.

Rest of the ESPN SEC Basketball Rankings

11. Oklahoma Sooners (16-14, 6-11)

12. Missouri Tigers (20-10, 10-7)

13. LSU Tigers (15-15, 3-14)

14. Ole Miss Rebels (12-18, 4-13)

15. Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-17, 5-12)

16. South Carolina Gamecocks (12-18, 3-14)