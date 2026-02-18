ESPN ranks SEC Basketball teams from first to last for Week 16

SEC basketball figures to get a slew of teams into the NCAA Tournament once again this season, but how many will be determined by how a handful of bubble teams fare down the stretch. At the top end, Florida remains as a potential juggernaut to deal with come March.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) was updated on Wednesday morning, giving us a better idea how the teams stack up. There’s a lot to take in.

On3 stops to take a look at the SEC basketball teams and how they rank in the BPI. Let’s dive in below.

The defending national champions are the class of the SEC, though it’s not yet a foregone conclusion that they will win the league. A looming date with Arkansas in a couple weeks could have a ton riding on it.

For now, though, Florida is the top offering from SEC basketball. The Gators have won 11 of their last 12 and the schedule looks like a relative cakewalk until that meeting with the Razorbacks on Feb. 28.

Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Like Florida, Tennessee is on an excellent run of play right now. The Volunteers have won six of their last seven, with the lone loss coming on the road at Rupp Arena.

The remaining schedule will provide some quality opportunities for Tennessee. Two games against Vanderbilt and one against Alabama and Missouri remain. Meanwhile, there are some easier games interspersed that should allow for confidence-maintaining and a bit of a breather, so to speak.

After going unbeaten in non-conference play, Vanderbilt has found the road a little tougher in SEC basketball action. The team suffered a three-game losing streak in the front half of conference play, then dropped a heartbreaker to Oklahoma recently.

Still, Vanderbilt has now won five of its last six and appears to be getting back on track. Back-to-back wins over potential tournament teams in Auburn and Texas A&M were just what the doctor ordered. However, the next four games are against likely tournament teams. That will be a pivotal stretch.

Alabama is a team that has been able to get hot in spurts this season, it just hasn’t been able to extend those runs as long as it would like. Three times this season the team has won four straight games but been unable to get to five.

The next one is the ultimate swing game: Arkansas. Alabama will play host on Wednesday night. There isn’t a game on the remaining schedule after that that doesn’t look winnable, even though there will be tough road trips to Tennessee and Georgia.

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The top remaining threat to Florida in the SEC basketball picture, Arkansas has really started to gel under John Calipari. Darius Acuff is as good as it gets in the league, if not college basketball as a whole.

Arkansas has won six of its last seven, and each of its three losses in league play are to likely tournament teams. Can the Razorbacks avoid the upset on Wednesday night against the Crimson Tide? That’s a big one in the SEC race.

It seemed like Mark Pope had things rolling following a bit of an up-and-down first half of the season. Kentucky had won eight of nine heading into a road game against Florida. Losing that game was understandable. A home loss to Georgia on Tuesday night? Less so.

The frustration is palpable in Big Blue Nation right now, but the Wildcats still have everything to play for. The final three games of the season are against Vanderbilt, at Texas A&M and back home against Florida. That will afford the potential to generate some real momentum to close the SEC basketball slate.

Auburn’s strength of schedule is propping it up in the metrics quite a bit — non-conference losses to Houston, Michigan, Arizona and Purdue don’t hurt that much. Still, the Tigers have struggled in SEC basketball play.

The team is teetering and is fully on the bubble at this point after losing four straight league games. Only one ranked opponent remains (No. 25 Alabama), but Auburn has to start taking care of business in a hurry.

© Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M got off to a hot start to the season, coupled with a strong opening to the SEC basketball slate. The Aggies won seven of their first eight league games, with the lone loss a competitive one on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers.

But a four-game losing streak — granted, all to likely NCAA Tournament teams — has Bucky Ball on the brink. Can Texas A&M right the ship and close the year out strong?

Texas has caught a bit of an easier stretch in the SEC basketball schedule of late and is taking full advantage. Wins over Oklahoma, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU have stretched the winning streak to five games.

Can the Longhorns make it count now that the going is about to get tougher? The next four include road games at Georgia, Texas A&M and Arkansas, as well as a home game against Florida. Texas’ tourney bid will likely be decided there.

Another team that seemed safely in the NCAA Tournament about three weeks ago is teetering a touch. Georgia has lost five of its last seven games, with LSU as one of the two wins. That’s why Tuesday night’s road win over Kentucky was so massive.

With five games left, Georgia will be a clear favorite in two. The others? Home against Texas, away at Vanderbilt and home against Alabama. Winning two of the three would probably put the Bulldogs in a much more comfortable spot.

Rest of the ESPN SEC Basketball Rankings