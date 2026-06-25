ESPN ranks Top-10 defensive players for 2026 college football season

With just 65 days until the college football season gets underway with the clash between TCU and North Carolina in Ireland, ESPN has ranked its top-10 defensive players for the 2026 college football season.

The list is absolutely loaded with talent, headlined by Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore, Texas EDGE rusher Colin Simmons, and South Carolina EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart. Nine of the 10 listed players (excluding Oregon sophomore CB Brandon Finney Jr.) could surely find themselves selected in the First Round of the 2026 NFL Draft

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The entire list is below.

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is lauded as the best defensive player in the sport heading into the 2026 season. Across two seasons in South Bend, Moore has solidified himself as one of the sports’ brightest stars. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2024 and was tabbed a Unanimous All-American in 2025.

After narrowly missing the College Football Playoff last season, Moore and the Irish will be hungry to return to glory this season. In 26 career games, Moore has compiled 79 tackles, 18 pass deflections, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two TFL. He will more than likely make a run at the Jim Thorpe Award in 2026, and could find himself going very early in the 2027 Draft.

Texas superstar EDGE rusher Colin Simmons is slotted in at No. 2 on this list. Simmons has made his mark as one of the most dominant defensive forces in all of college football across his freshman and sophomore campaigns, earning First Team All-SEC and All-American honors.

In just 29 games, Simmons has compiled 91 tackles, 29.5 TFL, 21 sacks, and four pass deflections. “I haven’t coached somebody like (No.) 1,” Texas EDGEs coach LaAllan Clark told Inside Texas this offseason. “The way he can manipulate the game and set things up? Some things you’re just like… okay! He’s in there every day.”

South Carolina star EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart is ranked as the No. 3 best defensive player in college football. There were worries around the Gamecock program this offseason that Stewart would enter the Transfer Portal. That, however, was not the case. Stewart will return to play under head coach Shane Beamer at South Carolina in 2026 and continue to make his mark on the program.

Across two seasons in Columbia, Stewart has recorded 56 tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, and three pass deflections. He was tabbed to the Freshman All-American team in 2024 and was named a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2025.

After three seasons at Oregon, DT A’Mauri Washington is poised to take the leap as one of the sports’ most dominant defensive players this season. Last season, Washington compiled 33 tackles, seven pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks for an Oregon program that advanced to the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

He was named a First Team All-American, and also earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors. Washington is considered one of the top prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft, and could be key in bringing Oregon its first National Championship in program history.

Fresh off its run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Miami will be expecting big things from DT Ahmad Moten Sr. this season. The Fort Lauderdale native recorded 31 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season, earning Second Team All-ACC honors.

He was a vital member of the Hurricanes’ vaunting defense, led by defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. The ‘Canes allowed just 14.8 points per game (fifth best in NCAA) and 294.1 YPG (12th best in NCAA) en route to the Playoff and the title game in a loss to Indiana.

LSU reeled in Boise State transfer safety Ty Benefield this offseason to bolster its defense in year one of the Lane Kiffin era. Benefield was the No. 26 ranked player in the Transfer Portal after recording 233 tackles, 11 pass deflections, five interceptions, three sacks, and two forced fumbles across his three seasons with the Broncos.

Benefield brings valuable CFP experience to Baton Rouge. Has he recorded nine tackles in Boise State‘s loss to Penn State in the 2024 VRBO Fiesta Bowl. With Benefield and Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen leading the way, the Tigers look to cement their mark as one of the SEC’s best defenses next season.

Texas won big in the Transfer Portal this offseason when it hauled in star linebacker Rasheem Biles from Pitt. Across three seasons with the Panthers, Biles racked up 183 tackles, 13 pass deflections, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

He was named a Third Team All-ACC selection in 2024, and was named a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2025. Biles was tabbed as On3’s No. 19 ranked transfer. He’ll look to make a big impact for the Longhorns as they seek a return to the College Football Playoff.

Brandon Finney Jr. is one of two Oregon defensive players on this list. As a freshman, Finney Jr. shined in Eugene. The Owings Mills, MD native recorded 42 tackles, seven pass deflections, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Finney Jr. was named Second Team All-Big Ten as a freshman. He also earned Orange Bowl Defensive MVP honors after recording six tackles and two interceptions against Texas Tech. There’s no denying the fact that Finney Jr. is one of the brightest stars in all of college football, and will make his mark playing for Dan Lanning again this season.

While it was certainly tempting, Will Echoles remained with Ole Miss despite Lane Kiffin‘s departure for the LSU opening. Echoles starred for the Rebels last season, recording 68 tackles, five pass deflections, and five sacks.

He was named First Team All-SEC and is poised to make his mark as one of the best defensive players in all of college football, once again. He recorded at least five tackles in all three of Ole Miss‘ CFP games, including a 0.5 sack in its loss to Miami in the Semifinals.

Finally, Georgia safety KJ Bolden rounds out the list. Bolden has made a strong impression across two seasons in Athens under head coach Kirby Smart. He has earned Second Team All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors.

In that span, Bolden has compiled 135 tackles, six pass deflections, three interceptions, and one sack. With Bolden contributing, Georgia has made back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff.