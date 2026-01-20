ESPN releases Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2026 college football season

The college football season has officially come to an end in grand fashion. Indiana stands tall above it all, as the Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes in Monday’s national title game.

Now, we turn our attention to the 2026 campaign. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach has released his Way-Too-Early Top 25 ahead of all the action.

It’s no surprise he’s kicking things off with the reigning champions in Curt Cignetti’s team. Who follows? Check out his full Top 25 below.

Curt Cignetti is building a monster. Indiana is fresh off completing their 16-0 championship season, but there’s no rest for the weary.

There isn’t doubt in anyone’s mind that the Hoosiers will be ready to compete once again next season. Fernando Mendoza will move on to the NFL, but TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover is a more than formidable replacement.

Arch Manning is returning for another go-round. Texas won’t let it be for naught, as they’re surrounding him with stars all over the offensive side of the football.

Will it be enough? Time will tell, but after missing the College Football Playoff in 2025, the Longhorns will be more motivated than ever to get back to the 12-team dance.

Notre Dame won ten consecutive games, but they couldn’t convince the selection committee to punch their ticket to the 12-team Playoff. Then, they opted not to participate in bowl season, focusing on 2026 instead.

It could payoff, with Marcus Freeman leading the way and quarterback CJ Carr returning. The Fighting Irish should, for all intents and purposes, be one of the best teams in the nation next season.

Georgia hasn’t been able to get back to the national title game after dominating college football for a couple of seasons. Count out Kirby Smart at your own risk.

The Bulldogs have still captured multiple SEC titles in that time. They want more, and with Gunner Stockton coming back for another season, they can achieve it.

Dan Lanning has Oregon in the upper echelon. It feels like a national title is coming, but the Ducks have actually fallen to the past two national champions over the last two seasons in Ohio State and now Indiana.

Dante Moore coming back is a huge boost, even after landing Dylan Raiola in the transfer portal. Oregon should compete at the top of the food chain once again in 2026.

Ohio State couldn’t go back to back, but it wasn’t without trying. They put together an incredible effort, only falling to the two teams who played for it all in Indiana and Miami.

Julian Sayin made it to New York for the Heisman Ceremony, and he’ll be back in 2026, along with Jeremiah Smith. It’s easy to expect big things from the Buckeyes.

Texas Tech is trying to crash the party at the top of the college football world. They made their first impact this season, winning the Big 12 but falling to Oregon in their playoff game.

They have a big time transfer coming in at quarterback in Brendan Sorsby, and he’s expected to take them to the next level. We’ll see what the Red Raiders have in store for an encore in 2026.

The sting is real for Miami after losing in the national title game. The good news though? They have the horses to return in 2026.

The Canes have taken the steps under Mario Cristobal, elevating their game and returning to the top of the mountain. Carson Beck won’t be there, but Darian Mensah could be a heck of a replacement.

Ole Miss fans will love seeing their team ranked ahead of Lane Kiffin’s LSU squad. Pete Golding proved he can lead the Rebels during the CFP, and his team has hit the transfer portal in impressive fashion in the meantime.

The status of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss hangs in the balance, but if he’s granted another season of eligibility? The Rebels will certainly be among the popular options to win it all in 2026.

It was a majorly impressive season for Mike Elko at Texas A&M this past year. Marcel Reed was great at quarterback, and the Aggies were able to host their own home playoff game.

They fell short, but there’s no reason to expect them not to be competitive again in 2026. Reed is returning, and if he takes another step, A&M could be dangerous inside the SEC and beyond.

11. BYU

12. Oklahoma

13. USC

14. Louisville

15. LSU

16. Iowa

17. SMU

18. Michigan

19. Washington

20. TCU

21. Alabama

22. Penn State

23. Arizona State

24. Tennessee

25. Utah