ESPN reports technical difficulties impacting Fernando Mendoza, Indiana in College Football Playoff quarterfinal vs. Alabama

Potential technical difficulties might have led to a stalled Indiana drive. And perhaps a big early advantage for Alabama in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game.

On a key third down in the red zone for Indiana, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza could be seen pointing to and eventually pounding on his helmet. Indiana then ran a perplexing play, straight into the line of scrimmage on third-and-9.

The call left the announcers wondering what had happened, especially given the imagery of Mendoza tapping the helmet. They explained a few minutes later.

“This is Year 2 of the in-helmet communications,” broadcaster Chris Fowler said on air. “The quarterback and one defensive player (can use them). Holly (Rowe), what have you learned on the sidelines?”

Rowe chimed in with what she was able to glean. It wasn’t perfect information, but it supported the idea that Mendoza and Indiana were having trouble with their helmet communications.

“Right, they’ve got all hands on deck trying to work on it,” Rowe said. “Right now from what I can see they’ve got the helmet working, they can hear the commands in the helmet right now, but they don’t think something is working in the booth upstairs. So they’ve sent some technicians up there to try to figure out what’s happening.”

Why is that such a big deal? Well, Rowe explained that just because Indiana is having issues, it doesn’t necessarily mean Alabama is.

“This is not like the rule where if the coaches headsets go out the other side has to turn off theirs, so Ty Simpson still has his helmet communication right now,” she reported.

Indiana took an early 3-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter, kicking a field goal after the failed third down play. Alabama was set to take over, potentially looking to take advantage of an offensive drive of its own as the second quarter truly got underway.