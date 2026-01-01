ESPN rules analyst calls out controversial missed pass interference penalty in Miami vs. Ohio State

Through more than three quarters of action during Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl between Miami and Ohio State, the officials largely kept their flags in their pockets. No penalties were called through three quarters of action, although ESPN rules analyst Matt Austin thought one should have come down in the fourth quarter.

Carson Beck threw deep to CJ Daniels, but Devin Sanchez was there to break it up. However, the broadcast team of Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek questioned whether it should’ve been a pass interference flag.

When asked, Austin said he thought it warranted a call. However, play continued, and Miami later punted with 10:22 left in the game.

“If you’re not playing the ball and you wrap your arms around the guy and the ball hits you in the back, yes, that should probably draw a flag,” Austin said on the broadcast.

It was all Miami in the first half of Wednesday’s College Football playoff quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl. The Hurricanes went up 14-0 at halftime as the defense shined. Ohio State totaled -3 rush yards through two quarters, and Miami notably got a pick-six from Keionte Scott after he jumped the route on a screen pass.

However, Ohio State made a strong statement to start the third quarter. The Buckeyes marched down the field on an 11-play, 82-yard drive capped by a Bo Jackson touchdown to get on the board. Then, they rolled the dice on fourth down and scored when Julian Sayin found Jeremiah Smith for the score, cutting the Miami lead to 17-14.

The sense was the lines of scrimmage would be the difference in what was shaping up to be a physical Cotton Bowl. To ESPN’s Louis Riddick, that’s the way it’d have to be if Miami wanted to pull off the upset and take down the defending national champions.

“No, that’s not ridiculous. The reason why is the fact that this team is built the right way,” Riddick stated, regarding a potential Hurricanes’ upset. “They’re built strong up front and right down the middle. You saw what they did against Texas A&M. You saw how they ran the football, owned the line of scrimmage, both offensively and defensively.”