Somebody snagged the intensity dial for Wednesday’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and cranked it all the way up to 10. Michigan and Texas are all of a sudden in an intense battle after some chippy plays. One of which was delivered by Texas defensive back Warren Roberson.

In a long-developing play, Michigan’s Bryce Underwood flipped the ball over to tight end Marlin Klein. Just a few moments later, Roberson arrived and delivered the boom. Everyone on the Texas sideline began to go crazy but a conversation began in the ESPN broadcast booth.

Play-by-play color commentator Mark Jones and color commentator Roddy Jones wondered if there would be a review for targeting. Ultimately, the answer was no. However, rules analyst Matt Austin believes the penalty should have been called, ejecting Roberson from the game.

“In my opinion, definite targeting,” Austin said. “He lowers his head with force and hits him with the crown on the helmet right in the ear hole of the Michigan player,” Austin said. “To me, that’s the definition of targeting… He’s also a defenseless player, so it doesn’t have to be crown.”

Maybe Texas got away with one there. You can check out the full play, late in the third quarter in Orlando, down below.

WARREN ROBERSON WITH A NASTY LICK, KNUCK IF YOU BUCK pic.twitter.com/ZQuolSv84W — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 31, 2025

Both Klein and Roberson got shaken up from the play. Klein immediately called over for help, having Michigan trainers jog across the field to tend to him. And then, as the debate over targeting was going on inside the broadcast booth, cameras showed Roberson getting looked at by Texas officials.

Texas wide receiver leaves game due to injury

After leaving the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo was seen on the sidelines walking with a noticeable limp, ESPN’s Alyssa Lang reported. He spent time in the injury tent before setting his helmet down after trying to get on the exercise bike.

“Arch Manning is without one of his favorite targets from this season right now, and he was for much of his last offensive drive,” Lang reported late in the third quarter. “Ryan Wingo spent a lot of time in the tent. He’s been walking around for the last 10 minutes or so, noticeably hobbled. He tried to get on the bike, he’s tried to get back off.

“He did just put his helmet down all the way on the other side of the field, and he’s up on the line cheering for his teammates. It doesn’t look like he’s coming back in anytime soon.”

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report