ESPN shakes up BPI Top 25 college basketball rankings after five Top 10 teams suffer losses

ESPN shook up its BPI Top 25 rankings as we got through a wild Saturday with movement in the top 10 and an epic non-conference slate featuring Duke and Michigan.

Saturday’s results certainly sent the top 25 in the BPI for a loop though. We didn’t even get through the entire weekend!

So without further ado, let’s dive into ESPN’s latest BPI. We’ll start at No. 1 of the top 25.

Duke stayed atop the BPI this week with a massive win over Michigan, 68-63. The Blue Devils were No. 3 in the latest AP Poll while Michigan was No. 1.

In the win, Cameron Boozer led the way with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists Isaiah Evans added 14 points and two rebounds.

A missed opportunity to move to No. 1 in the BPI for Michigan. They’re already going to fall from the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll after a 68-63 loss to Duke.

Yaxel Lendeborg led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. This could very well be a rematch in the Final Four come April.

Arizona had an impressive win to improve their BPI metrics, beating Houston 73-66. The win was the Wildcats’ second straight after losing two in a row.

In the victory over the Cougars, Anthony Dell’Orso had 22 points, three rebounds and four steals. Jaden Bradley added 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Houston moves down in the BPI following a tough loss at home to Arizona. The Cougars fell short 73-66 to a fellow top five team.

In the loss, Kingston Flemings led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Emanuel Sharp added 14 points, three rebounds and an assist.

Florida had an impressive win on the road to stay in the top 10 of the BPI. Even though Ole Miss is below .500, the Gators took it to them 94-75.

Alex Condon led the way with 24 points, four rebounds and six assists in the victory. Urban Klavzar added 15 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Illinois moved up three spots in the BPI despite its loss to UCLA on the road in overtime. The metrics were impressed with the effort it seems.

In the 95-94 loss at the buzzer, Keaton Wagler had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Tomislav Ivisic added 16 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Iowa State dropped a spot in the BPi following a road loss to BYU. The Cougars ran away from the Cyclones 79-69.

In the loss, Tamin Lipsey led the scoring with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jamarion Bateman added 14 points and a rebound.

Gonzaga beat Pacific 71-62 Saturday night to improve to 27-2 on the season. They were actually tied 29-29 at halftime.

Nonetheless, despite moving down a spot, the Bulldogs stayed in the BPI top 10. Graham Ike led all scorers with 20 points and added five rebounds.

Purdue stayed in the top 10 of the BPI with a 93-64 win over Indiana, dominating the Hoosiers. The in-state rivalry was pretty one sided on Friday night.

Trey Kaufman-Renn led the way for the Boilermakers as he put up 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Fletcher Loyer and Omer Mayer each added 18 points in the win.

How about Louisville getting another win to improve to 20-7? The 87-70 win kept them in the BPI top 10 on this Sunday.

Mikel Brown had 19 points, four rebounds and two assists in the victory. Ryan Conwell added 15 points, one rebound and four assists.

11. UConn

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan State (+2)

14. Vanderbilt (-1)

15. St. John’s (+1)

16. Alabama (+1)

17. BYU (+3)

18. Nebraska

19. Kansas (-5)

20. Texas Tech (-1)

21. Arkansas

22. Kentucky

23. Virginia

24. Saint Louis

25. NC State (+4)