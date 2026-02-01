ESPN shakes up BPI Top 25 college basketball rankings after tightly contested Saturday

ESPN shook up its BPI Top 25 rankings as we got through a wild Saturday with movement in the top 10! Similar to football, the Basketball Power Index uses strength of schedule metrics, results and predictive measures to determine the rankings.

Saturday’s results certainly sent the top 25 in the BPI for a loop though. We didn’t even get through the entire weekend!

So without further ado, let’s dive into ESPN’s latest BPI. We’ll start at No. 1 of the top 25.

Duke stayed atop the BPI this week with a 72-58 win over Virginia Tech on the road. The Blue Devils are now 20-1 on the season.

Star freshman Cameron Boozer led the way with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Evans and Maliq Brown both added 11 points in the victory.

(Candice Ward | Imagn Images)

Despite not topping the BPI this week, the Wildcats are now 22-0 following a win over Arizona State. Arizona beat their rival 87-74 on the road.

Koa Peat had 21 points, three rebounds and two assists in the win. Motiejus Krivas added 15 points and four rebounds.

Michigan took down rival Michigan State on the road in a wild affair. The Wolverines looked like they would win big, MSU responded, but the Wolverines closed them out in an 83-71 win.

Yaxel Lendeborg put up 26 points, 12 rebounds and one rebound in the win to keep Michigan near the top of the BPI. Elliot Cadeau added 17 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Houston dominated its way to a 76-54 win over Cincinnati at home on Saturday. They weren’t pushed and stayed in the top four of the BPI.

Milos Uzan put up 16 points, two rebounds and five assists. Emanuel Sharp, Chris Cenac and Isiah Harwell all put up 13 points a piece.

James Snook-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs kept their winning streak going and improved to 22-1 after beating Saint Mary’s 73-65. They stayed in the top five of the BPI.

Graham Ike put up 30 points, four rebounds and one assist. Emmanuel Innocenti and Jalen Warley each had 10 points to contribute to the victory.

Another regular of the top 10 in the BPI is Iowa State. The Cyclones took care of business at home Thursday, their last time out, beating Colorado 97-67.

Jamarion Batemon put up 17 points and two rebounds in the win. Milan Momcilovic added 16 points and one assist.

Florida moved up three spots in the BPI rankings with a dominant display Wednesday. The Gators beat down South Carolina 95-48.

Thomas Haugh put up 18 points, three rebounds and one assist. Reuben Chinyelu added 14 points, 11 rebounds and one assist in the victory.

Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois maintained a top 10 ranking in the BPI this week with a 75-66 win over Washington. The Illini are now 18-3 on the season.

Keaton Wagler put up 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists. David Mirkovic added 19 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Despite an upset loss to in-state rival Indiana, Purdue maintained a top 10 spot in the BPI. The Boilermakers fell 72-67 on the road.

Trey Kaufman-Renn put up 23 points, three rebounds and three assists in the loss. Braden Smith added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

UConn moved back into the top 10 of the BPI with an 85-58 win over Creighton on the road Saturday. The Huskies are now 21-1 on the season, rolling through their schedule.

Braylon Mullis had 16 points and three rebounds in the win. Alex Karaban and Silas Demary Jr. each had 15 points.

11. Louisville (-4)

12. Michigan State

13. Kansas (+1)

14. BYU (-1)

15. Vanderbilt

16. Tennessee

17. Nebraska

18. St. John’s

19. Alabama

20. Kentucky (+1)

21. Texas Tech (-1)

22. Auburn

23. NC State (+5)

24. Texas A&M (+3)

25. Indiana (+1)