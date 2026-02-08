ESPN shakes up BPI Top 25 college basketball rankings following UNC stunner over Duke

ESPN shook up its BPI Top 25 rankings as we got through a wild Saturday with movement in the top 10 and Duke losing to UNC! Similar to football, the Basketball Power Index uses strength of schedule metrics, results and predictive measures to determine the rankings.

Saturday’s results certainly sent the top 25 in the BPI for a loop though. We didn’t even get through the entire weekend!

So without further ado, let’s dive into ESPN’s latest BPI. We’ll start at No. 1 of the top 25.

Duke remained at the top of the BPI rankings this week despite a road loss to rival North Carolina. Funny enough, the Tar Heels aren’t even in the top 25 despite a 19-4 record.

Losing on a buzzer beater hurts for sure, but it’s only Duke’s second loss of the year. Cameron Boozer had 24 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in the loss.

Brayden Burries, Via Arizona MBB

Arizona improved to 23-0 on the season, but stayed at No. 2 in the ESPN BPI. They dominated Oklahoma State 84-47 at home.

Brayden Burries led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jaden Bradley added 13 points, one rebound and four assists.

Michigan absolutely dominated Penn State on Thursday, their last time out, to say at No. 3 in the BPI. The Wolverines won 110-69 in a game that was never close, other than the opening tip.

Nimari Burnett put up 31 points and five rebounds. Trey McKenney, Morez Johnson and LJ Cason each had 12 points a piece in the win.

Houston stayed at No. 4 in the BPI this week with a road win over BYU in Big 12 action. The Cougars won 77-66.

Kingston Flemings led the way with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Chris Cenac added 16 points and five rebounds.

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Moving up a spot this week is Iowa State as they are now No. 5 in the BPI. The Cyclones beat Big 12 foe Baylor 72-69.

Milan Momcilovic put up 21 points, five rebounds and one assist. Joshua Jefferson added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Florida moved up one spot in the BPI this week following a win over Texas A&M. The Gators dominated Saturday 86-67 on the road.

Thomas Haugh put up 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Isaiah Brown added 12 points and three rebounds.

Despite an overtime loss to Michigan State, Illinois moved up a spot in the BPI this week. They lost 85-82 in an extra period in a back and forth affair.

David Mirkovic put up 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Andrej Stojakovic added 17 points and seven rebounds.

James Snook-Imagn Images

Gonzaga just has to beat who’s in front of them right now, but they moved down three spots in the BPI this week. They beat Oregon State 81-61 Saturday, but that was after a loss to Portland.

In the win over the Beavers, Graham Ike had a great game: 35 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Tyon Grant-Foster added 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

UConn fell victim to St. John’s on Friday night, falling 81-72. Dan Hurley and crew stayed in the top 10 of the BPI and sit at 22-2.

Silas Demary Jr. put up 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Alex Karaban had 17 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Purdue dropped a spot but stayed in the top 10 of the BPI following a 68-64 win over Oregon. The Boilermakers are now 19-4 on the season.

Fletcher Loyer put up 18 points, four rebounds and two assists. Braden Smith added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists.

11. Louisville

12. Michigan State

13. Kansas

14. Tennessee (+2)

15. St. John’s (+3)

16. Vanderbilt (-1)

17. Nebraska

18. BYU (-4)

19. Alabama

20. Kentucky

21. Texas Tech

22. Auburn

23. Virginia (+3)

24. Arkansas (+4)

25. Clemson (+2)