ESPN shakes up BPI Top 25 college basketball rankings with no more undefeated teams

ESPN shook up its BPI Top 25 rankings as we got through a wild Saturday with movement in the top 10 and Arizona losing its second straight! Similar to football, the Basketball Power Index uses strength of schedule metrics, results and predictive measures to determine the rankings.

Saturday’s results certainly sent the top 25 in the BPI for a loop though. We didn’t even get through the entire weekend!

So without further ado, let’s dive into ESPN’s latest BPI. We’ll start at No. 1 of the top 25.

Duke sits atop the BPI rankings as we get ready for another week in February. The Blue Devils beat Clemson 67-54 at home Saturday.

The Tigers were ranked No. 20 in the last AP Poll, so this is a quality win. Cameron Boozer led the way with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Michigan coach Dusty May had high praise for his team after a win over Ohio State.

Michigan dominated UCLA on Saturday to improve to 24-1 on the season. The Wolverines also moved up one spot in the BPI rankings.

Yaxel Lendeborg put up 17 points, eight rebounds and one assist. Morez Johnson added 15 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Houston also moved up one spot in the BPI rankings following a win. The Cougars cruised to a 78-64 win over Kansas State at home.

Emanuel Sharp put up 23 points, six rebounds and two assists in the win. Milos Uzan and Kingston Flemings each had 12 points as they built a 14-point lead in the first half and never looked back.

Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with two straight losses. This time, the Wildcats lost 78-75 to Texas Tech in overtime and fell two spots in the BPI.

Tobe Awaka had 16 points, 12 rebounds and two assists in the loss. Brayden Burries added 16 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida is now 19-6 on the season with a 92-83 win over Kentucky over the weekend. That boosted them up one spot in the BPI.

Xaivia Lee led Florida with 22 points, two rebounds and three assists. Urban Klavzar added 19 points and one rebound.

Iowa State moved down a spot in the BPI despite a win over Kansas at home. That was a top 10 win in the AP Poll too!

In the 74-56 win, Milan Momcilovic had 18 points, three rebounds and one assist. Three players had 11 points in the victory.

Gonzaga moved up a spot in the BPI due to some other movement. But the Bulldogs did beat Santa Clara 94-86 on the road.

Graham Ike had 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in the win. Adam Miller added 21 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Purdue dominated Iowa on the road Saturday for another Big Ten victory. The Boilermakers moved up two spots in the BPI with a 78-57 win.

Gicarri Harris had 14 points and five rebounds while CJ Cox had 14 points and two rebounds. Braden Smith had an intriguing game with just five points, but seven rebounds and 12 assists.

Illinois moved down two spots in the BPI Sunday. The Fighting Illini lost 92-90 in overtime to Wisconsin on Tuesday at home, but can bounce back shortly.

On Sunday, Illinois will host Indiana in another Big Ten affair. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET in Champaign.

Louisville beat Baylor 82-71 on Saturday on the road and moved up a spot in the BPI. Now, the Cardinals are officially in the top 10.

Mikel Brown Jr. put up 29 points, three rebounds and six assists in the victory. J’Vonne Hadley had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists.

11. UConn (-2)

12. Tennessee (+2)

13. Vanderbilt (+3)

14. Kansas (-1)

15. Michigan State (-3)

16. St. John’s (-1)

17. Alabama (+2)

18. Nebraska (-1)

19. Texas Tech (+2)

20. BYU (-2)

21. Arkansas (+3)

22. Kentucky (-2)

23. Virginia

24. Saint Louis (+3)

25. Indiana (+4)