ESPN shakes up BPI Top 25 rankings after turbulent college basketball Saturday

ESPN shook up its BPI Top 25 rankings as we got through a turbulent Saturday. Similar to football, the Basketball Power Index uses strength of schedule metrics, results and predictive measures to determine the rankings.

Saturday’s results certainly sent the top 25 in the BPI for a loop though. We didn’t even get through the entire weekend!

So without further ado, let’s dive into ESPN’s latest BPI. We’ll start at No. 1 of the top 25.

Michigan dominated USC in their return to action this New Year. Now at 13-0, the Wolverines are the new No. 1 team in the BPI.

The Wolverines don’t play close games. At least, they haven’t in a long time. Morez Johnson led the way with 29 points and six rebounds in the win.

Duke is now 13-1 on the season with a 91-87 win over Florida State Saturday. But, they dropped one spot in the BPI due to Michigan’s rise.

Isaiah Evans had 28 points, three rebounds and one assist in the win. Cameron Boozer added 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Gonzaga also moved down one spot in the BPI due to Michigan going up two spots. The Bulldogs also struggled with Seattle, beating them 80-72 in overtime.

Braden Huff led the way with 28 points, six rebounds and one rebound in the win. Graham Ike added 24 points, 10 rebounds and one assist.

The Wildcats are actually No. 1 in the AP Poll but not in the BPI. Still, Arizona is 14-0 after a 97-78 win over Utah on Saturday.

Jaden Bradley led the way with 18 points, four rebounds and five assists. Tobe Awaka added 18 points as well, to go along with 12 rebounds and one assist.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) passes the ball between Long Beach State guard Gavin Sykes (11) and guard BeachRob Diaz III (0) during the first half in the NCAA men’s basketball on Dec. 21, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones tipped off the New Year with an 80-59 win over West Virginia on Friday. Iowa State is now a really impressive 14-0 on the year. They moved up one spot in the BPI.

Milan Momcilovic had 26 points, three rebounds and one assist in the win. Blake Buchanan added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Boilermakers keep on winning as they beat Wisconsin on the road Saturday, 89-73. Purdue moved up two spots in the latest BPI update.

Fletcher Loyer had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in the victory. Braden Smith put up 14 points, four rebounds and 12 assists.

The Cougars dropped two spots in the BPI following Saturday’s results, despite a 67-60 win over Cincinnati. Houston is 13-1 though.

In the win, Kingston Flemings had 19 points, three rebounds and six rebounds. Milos Uzan added 18 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Louisville fell one spot in the BPI following an upset loss to Stanford on the road Friday. It should give Stanford some buzz but the Cardinals fell to 11-3.

Ryan Conwell put up 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the loss. Isaac McKneely added 17 points, three rebounds and three assists.

UConn is back in action Sunday, but haven’t played since New Year’s Eve, a 90-67 win over Xavier. The Huskies are 13-1 on the season and remained in the top 10 of the BPI.

Alex Karaban had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win. Braylon Mullins added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Illinois moved up one spot and got into the BPI top 10 during this update. The Fighting Illini improved to 11-3 by beating Penn State 73-65 Saturday.

Kylan Boswell had 18 points and four rebounds. Keaton Wagler added 17 points, three rebounds and three assists.

11. Vanderbilt (+1)

12. BYU (-2)

13. Florida (-1)

14. Tennessee

15. Alabama (+3)

16. Kansas (-1)

17. Indiana (+2)

18. Kentucky (-2)

19. St. John’s (-2)

20. Michigan State

21. Texas Tech (+2)

22. Auburn (+6)

23. Clemson (+1)

24. Iowa (+7)

25. UCLA (-4)