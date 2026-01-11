ESPN shakes up BPI Top 25 rankings with new No. 1 after chaotic college basketball Saturday

ESPN shook up its BPI Top 25 rankings as we got through a chaotic Saturday, getting a new No. 1! Similar to football, the Basketball Power Index uses strength of schedule metrics, results and predictive measures to determine the rankings.

Saturday’s results certainly sent the top 25 in the BPI for a loop though. We didn’t even get through the entire weekend!

So without further ado, let’s dive into ESPN’s latest BPI. We’ll start at No. 1 of the top 25.

Duke moves up to the No. 1 spot in the latest BPI rankings after they beat SMU 82-75. They are now 15-1 on the season.

Isaiah Evans led the way with 21 points, two rebounds and one assist. Cameron Boozer added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

(Candice Ward | Imagn Images)

The Wildcats moved up two spots but are not quite No. 1 in the BPI yet. Still, Arizona is 16-0 on the season following an 86-73 win over TCU on the road Saturday.

Koa Peat had 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell’Orso each had 17 points as they held off a second half comeback.

Michigan fell from the ranks of the unbeaten and two spots in the latest BPI rankings. The Wolverines had a back and forth affair with Wisconsin at home, but fell 91-88.

Elliot Cadeau had 19 points, three rebounds and three assists in the loss. Morez Johnson Jr. added 18 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Gonzaga got another win to improve to 17-1 on the season but still fell a spot in the BPI due to other movement. The Bulldogs beat Santa Clara 89-77.

Graham Ike put up 34 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Emmanuel Innocenti added 13 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Cyclones are still undefeated this season! But, they stood pat in the top five of the BPI from ESPN after a wild Saturday.

Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 83-71, led by Joshua Jefferson putting up 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Milan Momcilovic added 18 points and four rebounds.

Houston moved up one spot in the BPI rankings after Saturday, beating Baylor 77-55 on the road. The Cougars are now 15-1 on the year.

Emanuel Sharp had 17 points, five rebounds and two assists in the win. Joseph Tugler added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Purdue kept up its high scoring ability in a 93-85 win over Penn State at home Saturday. They’re now 15-1 on the season, but still moved down one spot in the BPI.

Braden Smith put up 26 points, one rebound and 14 assists in the win. Oscar Cluff added 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Ryan Conwell and Adrian Wooley. Photo ©Gail Kamenish

The Cardinals stayed in the BPI’s No. 8 spot this weekend after a win over Boston College. Louisville improved to 12-4 with a 75-62 win over the Eagles.

Sanada Fru had 19 points, 13 rebounds and one assist in the victory. Adrian Wooley added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Huskies stayed at No. 9 in the latest BPI rankings after another win. UConn is now 16-1 on the season as they search for a third national title in four years in two months.

Braylon Mullins had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Alex Karaban had 15 points and five rebounds as well.

Illinois rounds out the BPI top 10, boasting a 12-3 record on the season. They dispatched Big Ten foe Rutgers 81-55 on Thursday night at home.

Keaton Wagler had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Tomislav Ivisic added 14 points, four rebounds and one assist.

11. Florida (+2)

12. BYU

13. Vanderbilt (-2)

14. Tennessee

15. St. John’s (+4)

16. Alabama (-1)

17. Kentucky (+1)

18. Michigan State (+2)

19. Kansas (-3)

20. Indiana (-3)

21. Texas Tech

22. Auburn

23. Nebraska (+3)

24. Clemson (-1)

25. Virginia (+3)