ESPN unveils pre-spring Power 4 college football quarterback ranking from No. 1 to 68

Spring practice is underway at a few schools across the country. In just a few days, almost every program will be in full swing. It’s the latest step in the college football offseason before kicking things off in the fall.

As usual, quarterbacks are going to be a huge talking point during the springtime. Not just battles at the position, either. ESPN has put together a ranking of every quarterback in a power conference. Let’s check out the full thing here, starting with the lone quarterback without a conference affiliation.

Notre Dame just missed out on the College Football Playoff in Carr’s first season as the starter in South Bend. Many are going to predict Notre Dame to get in the 12-team field this year and then some. Expectations are going to be high for the Irish and Carr.

ESPN – “Carr isn’t exactly your modern dual-threat guy; he doesn’t scramble much, and he’s not a threat to punish defenses for turning their backs on the QB in man coverage. But he also doesn’t take sacks, both because of quick decision-making and the fact that he might have the best offensive line in the country protecting him.”

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Another play entering his second year as the starter, ESPN says Ohio State needs to let Sayin loose. Ryan Day has shown what he can do with multi-season quarterbacks in the past. All of this without considering who Sayin is throwing to.

ESPN – “In 2026, the training wheels must come off. Sayin is absurdly accurate, and he still has Jeremiah Smith, probably the single-most talented player in the country, out wide to catch his passes.”

Ole Miss fought in court to have Chambliss back for the 2026 season. Their efforts seemingly paid off, getting him another year of eligibility. Now, Chambliss gets a full offseason in the program as the guy running the offense.

ESPN – “It might be difficult for him to replicate last year’s success with his offensive line losing three starters and, perhaps even more importantly, his receiving corps losing five of last year’s top six. But then again, he’s dealing with far less change than he did a year ago when he moved up from Division II.”

Manning’s struggles at the beginning of 2025 are well-documented. As are his flourishes down the stretch, capping things off with a solid Citrus Bowl performance. Texas has to feel as if they put together a better talent pool around Manning, meaning only improvements can come.

ESPN – “Manning is not yet a finished product; he runs himself into trouble at times… But he figured out how to make the most of what he had late in 2025.”

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to ESPN, Mendoza just etched out Maiava for the top QBR spot, needing the CFP in order to get there. USC should feel as if they have a top quarterback in college football, coming in at No. 5 pre-spring.

ESPN – “Maiava has exceeded expectations since arriving from UNLV, and his final act should be fun to follow.”

In a different world, Moore is preparing for the NFL Draft. Maybe he would have been the second quarterback off the board behind Fernando Mendoza. Instead, Moore returns to Eugene, hoping for another deep run with the Ducks.

ESPN – “When you’re receiving top-five draft hype, it’s hard to say no to the NFL whether you’re actually ready or not. That Moore knew he wasn’t ready and returned for one more year was pretty impressive.”

Mestemaker is the first transfer from the offseason to appear on the list. His story is an incredible one, breaking out at North Texas despite being a backup quarterback in high school. Oklahoma State is hoping Mestemaker can make the jump into a power conference program.

ESPN – “Mestemaker was learning lessons in real time and still thriving, finishing with the nation’s most passing yards and second-most TDs. And even in the Mean Green’s two losses… he finished strong after early- or midgame glitches.”

Gunner Stockton. Photo by Brett Davis-Imagn Images

ESPN places Stockton inside the top 10, comparing him to what we see from service academies. Efficiency is the name of the game there, something Georgia thrived on. Stockton possesses dual-threat ability, possibly raising him in the rankings.

ESPN – “Stockton basically operates the elite-team version of a service academy offense, always staying on schedule and rarely moving quickly. And he occasionally seeks contact in the run game like a service academy, too.”

Texas Tech landed, arguably, the crown jewel of the NCAA transfer portal class. Sorsby was a wanted man out there, eventually landing in Lubbock.

ESPN – “After using the transfer portal to turn a poor defense into an elite one, Tech ran aground into the CFP, in part because of quarterback play. Naturally, then, Joey Maguire went out and grabbed just about the most proven QB in the portal.”

Auburn searched for consistency at quarterback under Hugh Freeze. And while Brown might be a new face on the Plains, he is incredibly familiar with what Alex Golesh is looking for. Some might take time to adjust to the new regime but Brown will not be one of them.

ESPN – “In three years with new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh at USF, Brown twice topped 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 non-sack rushing yards… He’s really good, and he knows the offense.”

ESPN ranks Power 4 quarterbacks entering spring: No. 11-68

11. Darian Mensah, Miami

12. Devon Dampier, Utah

13. Josh Hoover, Indiana

14. Sam Leavitt, LSU

15. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

16. CJ Bailey, NC State

17. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

18. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

19. John Mateer, Oklahoma

20. Demond Williams, Washington

21. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

22. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal

23. Kevin Jennings, SMU

24. Colton Joseph, Wisconsin

25. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

26. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech

27. Noah Fifita, Arizona

28. Keelon Russell or Austin Mack, Alabama

29. Beau Pribula, Virginia

30. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska

31. Alonza Barnett, UCF

32. Steve Angeli, Syracuse

33. Katin Houser, Illinois

34. Rocco Becht, Penn State

35. Cutter Boley, Arizona State

36. Conner Weigman, Houston

37. Malik Washington, Maryland

38. Ashton Daniels, Florida State

39. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

40. DJ Lagway, Baylor

41. Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech

42. Walker Eget, Duke

43. Aaron Philo, Florida

44. Austin Simmons, Missouri

45. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

46. Mason Heintschel, Pitt

47. Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

48. Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

49. George MacIntyre, Tennessee

50. Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

51. Jaylen Raynor, Iowa State

52. Christopher Vizzina, Clemson

53. Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

54. JC French IV, Cincinnati

55. Jaden Craig, TCU

56. Billy Edwards, North Carolina

57. Aidan Chiles, Northwestern

58. KJ Jackson or AJ Hill, Arkansas

59. Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt

60. Dylan Longergan, Rutgers

61. Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

62. Julian Lewis, Colorado

63. Mason MacKenzie, Boston College

64. Alessio Milivojevic, Michigan State

65. Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown, Iowa

66. Cole Ballard, Kansas

67. Ryan Browne, Purdue

68. Davis Warren, Stanford