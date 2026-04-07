ESPN unveils Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for 2026-27 college basketball season

Michigan (37-3) cut down the nets Monday night and firmly stamped its place in college basketball lore with a 69-63 victory over UConn to win the 2026 NCAA National Championship, its first title since 1989. With that victory in Indianapolis, second-year head coach Dusty May cemented the Wolverines’ status as college basketball’s newest national power, and one that’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

But while Wolverines fans sing “Hail to the Victors” for the next few months, the rest of the college basketball world is already looking toward the 2026-27 season, especially after the NCAA Transfer Portal window opened at midnight Monday. With that in mind, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello revealed his Way-Too-Early Top 25 projection of next year’s best programs.

And while projecting the roster makeup of college basketball teams is challenging with hundreds of players already in the transfer portal and many more sure to follow, ESPN evaluated teams based on their projected returners, with any player not currently projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft expected to return to their current school.

Given that caveat, check out how Jeff Borzello projects the 2026-27 preseason Top 25 rankings will look:

To the victors goes the spoils. And with a loaded backcourt that is expected to include star guards Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, as well as Five-Star Plus+ wing Brandon McCoy, Michigan should be considered the preseason favorite to potentially go back-to-back next season. And that’s not to mention what comes in thanks to Dusty May‘s mastery of the transfer portal.

Borzello: “The reigning national champions have a legitimate chance to go back-to-back depending on the NBA draft decisions of frontcourt stalwarts Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. … After high-level performances in the tournament, though, both could justifiably leave.”

(Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images)

Despite losing star freshman Cameron Boozer to the NBA Draft, the Blue Devils are once again expected to be in the national title mix thanks to another elite recruiting class. That includes the arrival of Duke’s five-star trio of forward Cameron Williams and guards Bryson Howard and Deron Rippey. If the Blue Devils can keep a couple of returners off this season’s Elite Eight team, they’ll be dangerous next season.

Borzello: “Coach Jon Scheyer again also has the nation’s best recruiting class, led by five-stars Cameron Williams and Deron Rippey Jr. Caleb Foster should return as a starter, and Cayden Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia are set for bigger roles if they’re back in Durham.”

While this year’s NCAA Tournament run ended in a disappointing second-round upset loss to Iowa, expect the Gators to be back in the national championship mix next season. Florida has already locked down a trio of key returners and could also get back both Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu if they decided to forgo the NBA Draft.

Borzello: “Boogie Fland is already set to come back, while Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown both saw their roles expand as the season progressed. Expect the Gators to be aggressive in the transfer portal for a shot-making wing.”

Dan Hurley and the Huskies advanced to their third NCAA national championship game in the past four seasons before succumbing to Michigan on Monday night. Despite that setback, UConn is expected to once again be in the national title mix in 2026-27 with several key returners coming back. Elite Eight hero Braylon Mullins is likely headed out the door along with veterans Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed.

Borzello: “The backcourt of Silas Demary Jr. and Solo Ball should be back, while Braylon Mullins looks poised for the NBA draft and Tarris Reed Jr. is out of college eligibility.”

(Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images)

As evident by its Final Four run, the Wildcats were undoubtedly one of college basketball’s best teams this past season and should once again be a national contender in 2026-27. After signing a lucrative contract extension, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd will need to reload with expected losses of star freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat and senior guard Jaden Bradley.

Borzello: “Tommy Lloyd should bring back frontcourt starters Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas, and top-five recruit Caleb Holt should have an immediate impact. The Wildcats need a point guard out of the transfer portal.”

Never count out Tom Izzo and the Spartans. Michigan State is coming off a Sweet 16 run and should return a majority of last year’s roster including star guards Jeremy Fears, Divine Ugochukwu and Kur Teng, as well as breakout forwards Coen Carr and Cam Ward. Expect another deep run for the Spartans.

Borzello: “Assuming Jeremy Fears Jr. returns to East Lansing, coach Tom Izzo should have one of his best and deepest teams in recent years. … Top-50 recruit Jasiah Jervis is another option who gives Izzo a fast-rising shot-maker with a high ceiling.”

John Calipari will lose superstar guard and leading scorer Darius Acuff to the NBA Draft, as well as several key veterans Trevon Brazile, Karter Knox, and DJ Wagner. But the Razorbacks’ backcourt returns Meleek Thomas and Malique Ewin, and will also feature Five-Star Plus+ guard Jordan Smith Jr. along with four-star wings JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure.

Borzello: “Coach John Calipari is still leaning into freshmen, and he’s still producing some of the best one-and-done prospects in college basketball. Next in line is Jordan Smith, the best guard in the 2026 high school class and a high-level competitor with two-way ability.”

(Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

The Illini aren’t going anywhere after making its first Final Four run in 21 years. Illinois should return a majority of its foreign superstars including Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, and David Mirkovic, as well as NBA legacy Andrej Stojakovic, who established himself as a key presence off the bench last season.

Borzello: “Coach Brad Underwood should have the players to make another run at a Big Ten championship and the Final Four next season. Most of the team’s key European players have more eligibility.”

Year 1 under head coach Ryan Odom was a huge success as the Cavaliers doubled their previous win total with 30 victories in 2025-26. Virginia has plenty of roster questions Odom needs to answer this offseason, but is still expected to return leading scorer Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis and Chance Mallory.

Borzello: “Virginia paid well for its rebuild last offseason, so it’s expected the Cavaliers also will be able to go into the transfer portal and find a big-time scoring wing for this next season.”

Houston made its sixth straight Sweet 16 before falling to a Final Four-bound Illinois, and should return a strong group from that squad including Mercy Miller and JoJo Tugler. Add in a pair of elite Top-50 signees in guard Ikenna Alozie and center Arafan Diane and the Cougars will be back in 2026-27.

Borzello: “There are plenty of questions about the roster situation in Houston entering the offseason, but we’re putting our faith in coach Kelvin Sampson to again figure it out.”

11. St. John’s Red Storm

12. Iowa State Cyclones

13. Texas Longhorns

14. Purdue Boilermakers

15. Saint Louis Billikens

16. TCU Horned Frogs

17. USC Trojans

18. Nebraska Cornhuskers

19. North Carolina Tar Heels

20. Alabama Crimson Tide

21. Gonzaga Bulldogs

22. BYU Cougars

23. Missouri Tigers

24. Vanderbilt Commodores

25. Iowa Hawkeyes