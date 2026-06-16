ESPN's Field Yates evaluates Brendan Sorsby as NFL prospect, potential landing spots in supplemental draft

The Brendan Sorsby saga came to an end Monday when the controversial Texas Tech quarterback raised the white flag in his eligibility fight versus the NCAA and instead chose to enter the NFL. The surprise move came one week after a retired Texas state judge awarded Sorsby a temporary injunction that effectively rescinded the NCAA’s eligibility ban against him for admitted past gambling activities, including betting on his own team while a member of the Indiana football program in 2022.

And while there are still several steps ahead before Sorsby can participate in the upcoming NFL supplemental draft, including formally withdrawing his legal challenge against the NCAA and submitting his name to the NFL for consideration, insiders are already envisioning what’s next for the talented but complicated QB.

Shortly after Sorsby’s decision was announced Monday evening, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates weighed in on the move and evaluated the dual-threat quarterback’s NFL prospects. In his two-minute video, Yates made it clear Sorsby has the talent to be a starting NFL quarterback and would have been a potential Top 10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft if he had played out the 2026 college football season.

“From a talent standpoint, make no mistake about it, if Brendan Sorsby played well in 2026, he was going to go in the first round of 2027. This guy is legit. He had a chance to go in the Top 10 picks if things broke really right during his time at Texas Tech,” Yates said of Sorsby. “This guy has good size, very good athlete, sick runner – 18 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons. He’s a gamer, he’s got serious moxie. His second reaction skills are all legit. This guy has the goods to play in the NFL. I thought last year the accuracy waxed and waned too much, but he’s got starting quarterback upside in the NFL.”

Some thoughts on Brendan Sorsby and the supplemental draft, including teams that might make sense to try and use a pick on him. pic.twitter.com/X4pmeFFfED — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 16, 2026

Sorsby was among the top transfer quarterbacks during January’s two-week portal window and sighed with Texas Tech for around $5 million, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. That’s after finishing fifth in the Big 12 with 2,800 passing yards and 27 touchdowns through the air to go along with 580 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground last season with Cincinnati. Sorsby’s talent is undeniable.

What’s at question is whether it’s enough for an NFL team to spend a future 2027 draft pick on him. The way the NFL supplemental draft works, NFL teams blindly bid one of their picks in the following April’s draft on a player and if they’re awarded that player, they’d then forfeit that pick in the 2027 draft. And with several quarterback-needy teams still out there, does one take a chance on Sorsby? Yates fully expects one team to take a shot on Sorsby, and potentially use a Day 2 pick to do so.

“I think Sorsby’s going to end up being taken in the second round of the supplemental draft. Of course teams are making these picks without knowing exactly where they are going to fall in the order the following year,” Yates said. “And it’s worth noting, you can only use your own picks in the supplemental draft. So a team like the New York Jets that has multiple picks in the first round can only use their own first-round pick in the supplemental NFL draft. I think Sorsby ends up in the second round, but a fascinating next few weeks is on tap for a player with tons of talent.”

And while the NFL still must approve Sorsby’s participation in any supplemental draft, Yates identified three NFL teams — namely the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals — that could have serious interest in the controversial quarterback. All three teams drafted rookie QBs in the 2026 NFL Draft back in April.

“Which teams might be interested? Hard not to think about a team like the New York Jets. Still looking for a long-term answer, plenty of draft capital right now. Geno Smith is going to be the starter with Cade Klubnik behind him,” Yates added. “Beyond that, could a team like the Cleveland Browns, also a team looking for a long-term answer, they have additional draft capital to work with as well after the Myles Garrett trade. And then, of course, finally the Arizona Cardinals are a team on the periphery here, not sure they make a ton of sense because of the Carson Beck selection, but Beck drafted at the top of the third round, not enough to fully stamp him as THE guy that they’re going to build around going forward.”

The last supplemental occurred in 2019 when former Washington State safety Jalen Thompson was selected in the fifth round by the Cardinals. Former Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor was the last quarterback selected when the then-Oakland Raiders took him with a third-round pick in the 2011 supplemental draft.