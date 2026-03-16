As a true freshman, Duke forward Cameron Boozer captured ACC Player of the Year honors this season. However, ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg believes Boozer’s dominance extends well beyond his current competition. During an appearance on Get Up, Greenberg offered a striking assessment of Boozer’s performance, placing his freshman campaign in a broader historical context.

“He’s the most mature freshman I’ve ever seen,” Greenberg said. “His mindset, how he carries himself. He’s about one thing and one thing only. He’s about winning, and he does whatever he has to do to win, whether it’s lead, whether it’s rebound, whether it’s playing on the double team, whether it’s driving, whether it’s getting the 50/50, ball.

“The toughness and the maturity that he plays with is second to none. I’ve never seen an 18 year old — we talked about Cooper Flagg last year. You look at Cameron Boozer’s numbers, they absolutely exceed Flagg in every way, leading in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He shows up every single night.”

Boozer is the current frontrunner to win AP National Player of the Year, and for good reason. He’s averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 56.5% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range.

For reference, every single one of those numbers is higher than Flagg’s season averages last year at Duke. Moreover, Boozer’s individual success translates to the win column. The Blue Devils are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and riding high after securing the ACC Tournament title.

Greenberg is far from the only person who isn’t taking Cameron Boozer’s greatness for granted. After Duke won the ACC Tournament this past weekend, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer raved about his star freshman.

“He’s the ultimate winner,” Scheyer said. “… I’ve seen him in different moments where he hasn’t been at his best. But we’re spoiled. I’m spoiled because he’s 13-8-8. It’s like, that’s an off-night for him. It just is. He’s really spoiled us with his consistency.”

Duke will begin its March Madness journey on Wednesday when it squares off against 16-seed Siena at 2:50 p.m. ET in the first round. The game will air live on CBS.