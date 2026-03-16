ESPN's Seth Greenberg questions Darryn Peterson's attitude: 'I don't like the energy'

Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson has received criticism this season for missing games, or appearing to prematurely check himself out of contests. Peterson has maintained he battles cramps and wants to play for the Jayhawks, but his absences have led some pundits to question his reliability.

Specifically, analysts have wondered aloud whether NBA teams would be taking a risk by drafting him due to his repeated absences this season. During an appearance on First Take, ESPN’s Seth Greenberg revealed he’s more concerned about Peterson’s attitude than any other factor.

“I don’t want to judge someone’s health because I don’t know what’s going on with it, mentally, physically, emotionally. The one thing that bothers me—I kind of have a little bit of question mark, and everyone says he’s a good kid—I don’t like the way he interacts with his teammates,” Greenberg said Monday. “I don’t like the energy and the joy that he plays with.

“I never see him pick someone up. I never see him interact with his teammates. Good play, bad play, guy makes a great play—simple thing about walking up to a guy and slapping him on the rear and saying, ‘Let’s go. Here we go.’ In the Big 12 tournament, I didn’t like the body language.”

Kansas suffered a 69-47 blowout loss against Houston in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Peterson was the only Kansas player who scored double figures in the loss.

He finished the game with 14 points, but shot an inefficient 3-11 from the field. It was an uncharacteristic showing for Peterson, who is shooting 44.2% from the floor and 38.4% from deep this season.

Despite its blowout loss, Kansas received a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament. While Seth Greenberg believes the Jayhawks are capable of making a March Madness run, he emphasized Darryn Peterson must improve upon his interactions with his teammates.

“I’ve been on Kansas all season long. I’ve been saying, ‘When Peterson comes back, this is gonna be different team. They got to play with him, not through him, but he’s got to be selectively aggressive. He’s got to know when he can take over a game.’ … Until I served big 12 tournament,” Greenberg said. “Whether he was unhealthy, he was not engaged with his team

“That team’s good enough to make a deep run if he’s selectively aggressive, and they play together, and they enjoy the experience together. That’s the question I have for him, and I’m sure that’s what a lot of NBA decision makers are looking at.”

Kansas will face off against 13-seed California Baptist in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 8:45 p.m. CT. The game will air live on CBS.