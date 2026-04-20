Eugene Asante reveals Colton Hood story ahead of 2026 NFL Draft: 'That's the guy'

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin later this week. And ahead of it, former Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante had an awesome story to share about Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood.

Some have projected Hood as high as the late first round or early second round. And after hearing Asante’s story, it’s easy to understand why.

How does Asante know Hood? Hood spent one season at Auburn before ultimately transferring to Colorado and then Tennessee.

So on to the story. Asante shared it on Twitter.

“Before the NFL Draft starts on Thursday, I want to speak on a prospect Colton Hood out of Tennessee,” Asante wrote. “Colton Hood was a young CB at Auburn when I was there. I was a team captain ready to try to lead a team thru the gauntlet of the SEC.

“It was an off-day and I remember the WRs and DBs had a 1v1s at the facility that day. I showed up to see the competition and get coverage work.”

It was there that Colton Hood would begin to emerge. Asante couldn’t forget the experience.

“I kid you not, Colton Hood was the only DB out there, and he is going every single rep against these 7-8 Wide Receivers,” Asante wrote. “It got to the point where he did so many reps he had to take a 5 min break and got up and finished the session.”

Needless to say, that left quite an impression on Asante. He would be quick to share the experience with others in the program.

“I remember running upstairs to our DC and saying that’s the guy we need on the field,” Asante wrote. “And it’s no coincidence he blossomed into what he became at Tennessee.”

Colton Hood would play in just four games at Auburn, taking a redshirt. He transferred to Colorado after the season.

After going to Colorado he became a star alongside Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. He logged 24 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a tackle for a loss. Then he transferred to Tennessee.

He was a breakout star with the Volunteers. Colton Hood was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist and a second-team AP All-SEC selection. He tallied 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and nine passes defended.

Now, Hood will wait to hear his name called on Thursday or Friday in the 2026 NFL Draft. He shouldn’t have to wait long.