Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 84-70 win over Illinois

Opening Statement

I want to give our guys a lot of credit. They came into an extremely hostile environment against a very, very, very talented basketball team that’s well coached. We got better by scouting them, by preparing for them, by watching them this year. That’s a good group, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we continue to play well if we didn’t see them one or two more times down the line. I’ll begin with questions.

[Sign up for Maize & Blue Review and get PLUS access for $1!]

On whether he thought this team could win the conference when he assembled it

I mean, I’m pretty optimistic as my day-to-day as is, but this group was different. We felt, when we met as a group, the first time we saw the team together, we felt like this was the most talented team that our staff collectively had ever been around. And some of us have been high majors, mid-majors, low-majors.

I’ve been a little bit of everywhere. Coach Boynton, Coach Joyner, everybody’s been part of winning teams, and we felt like this team had the highest upside or most potential of any group. And, obviously, when you win a regular-season championship in this league, in these environments against the storied programs, you need a lot of everything. And our young guys have grown up. Our older guys have been great leaders and mentors, and they’ve set an example of putting the team first every single day. And that’s ultimately why we’re still here, connected as a group, but especially factoring in our early-season success.

On whether winning a conference title outright in year two happened earlier than expected

I mean, we want to try to win a Big Ten regular-season championship every year. Some years you’re just not, you’re probably not talented enough or old enough or whatever. When I looked at the schedule this year, I thought we had, you know, you look, and you only play at Illinois. I thought they would be in the mix for a championship. You only play at Purdue. I thought they’d be in the mix for a championship.

So you realize it’s probably stacked a little bit to win an outright regular-season championship. And that’s, you know, we’ve caught some breaks along the way. We’ve played some teams coming off of games where maybe one or two of their better players have been injured or whatnot. But no, we’re trying to compete for this. But as far as did we envision this, I mean what’s our record in the league 17 and 1? Absolutely not, because I have that much respect for the teams, coaches, and talent in our league.

On how impressed he was with Morez Johnson and the frontcourt

Incredibly impressed. Morez from the jump ball was a force. I thought his defense was equally as impressive as his offense, being able to guard bigs, guard smalls. I mean, he’s such a competitor. His day-to-day, his minute-by-minute is as impressive as any player I’ve ever been around. And I know the Illinois staff and players have helped him on his journey as well to get to where he’s at.

He’s a heck of a player, but I thought our front line, especially in the second half, elevated their play, had a much greater presence at the rim. I thought we changed in as well, and I thought once we were able to at least hold our own on the defensive glass, then we would be able to get out and score quickly and transition and credit our guys. I thought we came up with a lot of tough rebounds that Illinois typically gets.

On whether he thought the offensive rebounding was where it needed to be

There were a couple that I thought we, and we’re not—it’s so subjective, but there were several that I thought if it’s 50-50 or even 40-60, we expect our guys to get them because we are athletic and quick. We’re pretty stingy when it comes to our expectations of the rebounds we should get. There were a couple that I thought we were in position to get, but LJ Cason in the first half. I thought there were some that we shouldn’t have got, that we got just out of sheer effort, quickness, and anticipation, and the staff did a heck of a job of condensing this scout into these couple things that if we just do these things well enough, then we’ll be in position to win. Obviously, you don’t expect to have the cushion that we had down the stretch in playing a team and coach like this.

On the defense setting the tone and Yaxel Lendeborg’s on-ball defense

Yax was up for the challenge. He loves guarding point guards, and then when he switches, you have a big body. You have a guy that played the five in the American Conference and played it pretty well, switching on to big men, so it’s not as easy to get to the matchup advantages that they’re hunting against us because we can change our matchups, we can change what we do, we can fly and scram switch off a guy.

So they’re really, really good at punishing a matchup, and because of our lineup versatility, I don’t think they did it as well as they typically do, and Yaxel was a big part of that. And, you know, he went rogue several times and basically said, I’m not switching, and as a coach, we give our guy, we want these guys to be making decisions on the fly for the right reasons, and even though we didn’t love it a couple times, we were disappointed that he didn’t, it also led to a little bit of unpredictability of what we’re going to do because if they know you’re doing this and they know you’re doing that, then they’re gonna exploit you. They’re really smart, and they’re skilled, and they space you out, so I do think there’s a bright side to a couple of his wave-offs of the switch, and even though we gave up a basket maybe at that point, hopefully you think it might have made you a less predictable down the line.

On LJ Cason’s health status

No, no update. I asked him five or six times, are you sure, you know, because I just don’t like to see guys playing on a wobbly wheel. He wanted to go and he came in and made an impact in the second half, but yeah, there was a point where it just wasn’t worth it, regardless of the outcome, didn’t play the way he was feeling, so I don’t have any real updates as far as where he is at this moment.

On limiting Illinois’ three-point shooting

Yeah, they’re incredibly explosive from three, and I do think that early foul trouble by Tommy was a factor. He sat a lot in the first half, him and Elliot didn’t get to play a lot in the first half. I think he played a little bit more than je could do, but I do think sometimes when you sit you’re always giving up something when you’re playing the number one offense in the country, you’re gonna give up something.

You’re not taking away everything and it’s a give-and-take and that was one of the things now we wanted to be quicker closing out and do a better job on the guards pickups, but I thought for the most part we did that well, but also our ball pressure I think slowed down the deliveries of Wagler and those guys, but yeah, I thought our contests were really good. I thought they had a couple creative actions in the second half to get those guys wide open looks and they knocked them down and if typically they’re open, they go in, but I do think Adai closing out to Tommy was a factor and then Boswell was living at the rim and the paint, so we decided to go under on all his and just live with the results and several of them looked online, they just didn’t drop and that’s the game.

On Adai Mara as a lob threat and someone you can get the ball to when needing a score

He’s just such a great teammate and person. He’s been, to see his growth, as far as confidence, has been awesome. He dominated around the rim in the second half. He got tough, he went after, and got the tough rebounds. He finished through contact, he finished in traffic in his first post-touch of the second half. He tried to draw a foul instead of going strong and what an adjustment by him to play with a lot more force at the rim, but I thought our front line was, I think, I’m not saying we have the best because I have a lot of respect for some other front lines, but we have a we have as good of a front line as there is playing in college basketball, in my opinion.

On why he kept Nimari Burnett and Will Tschetter and how cool of a moment it is for them

Well, we kept those guys because we believed in who they are as people, first and foremost. Obviously when you’re evaluating that, that was a tough season for Michigan basketball and there was a handful of guys that we couldn’t recruit for various reasons and then there’s a handful that we thought might fit our culture as far as work ethic, talent. They had a baseline of talent, but Nimari and Will were both guys who dove in from day one, and they wanted Michigan to be back in this position. It was that simple. There was never a conversation as far as shots, as far as position. They’ve taken it, both of those guys have taken a major, major sacrifice for this group.

Nimari played point guard on that team. Now he’s probably our fifth playmaker on the team because Adai and Elliot and these guys and Will Tschetter’s been an absolute, just a star, from day one with the role-playing and the daily intangibles, and we wouldn’t be here without those guys. Those two and Roddy and LJ, those four set the culture coming back for this group. We got a taste of it last year playing really well down the stretch. It was up and down, but those four, they’re the ones that taught our culture every single day because they’re the ones that recruited our team, spent the time with our team, and really, I guess, just they gave those guys all of our unwritten rules.

On what appealed to Michigan when he took he job and what made him believe he could get the program back on top

That’s a very loaded question. Anna, my wife, she is a major, major influence and probably more of an influence on my decision-making than I have. I’m pretty simple, man. Give me a ball, a gym, and some dudes that want to work and I’m happy. With Michigan, it ultimately came down to a place that we felt like, where would we want our sons to go to college and feel like that they’re gonna grow and develop and be better because they’re in that environment? And Michigan was the place that we felt the best about.

And when you feel that way about your kids, then obviously, you surely think that you have the belief and confidence that you can acquire and recruit elite people on your basketball team. And it was really that simple. This was never the best chance to win a championship. It was probably, that day, in less position to win a championship than anywhere else that all the schools we talked to at that moment. But we believed in the people. *Microphone cuts out*

You guys cut me off. I don’t blame you. I get long-winded. No, we believed in the institution, the athletic department, and leadership within Michigan and just felt like we could do this. Obviously, we didn’t believe it would happen this quick, but we thought this could happen at Michigan. That’s a sign. Thanks, guys.