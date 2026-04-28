Everything to know about Brendan Sorsby gambling situation, what it means for Texas Tech & next steps

Texas Tech starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby is taking an “immediate indefinite leave of absence” to enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction, the school announced Monday. Sources confirmed to On3 that an NCAA investigation is also underway into Sorsby’s sports betting.

The timeline of Sorsby’s absence from the Texas Tech program’s day-to-day activities is unknown, but sources told On3 that in the team meeting, players were informed the quarterback was attending the residential program for 30 days. Texas Tech was first notified about Sorsby’s gambling activity in the last two weeks, a source said.

Sources told On3 that Sorsby placed thousands of bets on gambling apps in recent years, including on Indiana football when he was redshirting as a true freshman in 2022. Sorsby played in one game in that 2022 season for the Hoosiers; according to sources, none of the wagers came in a game he participated in.

He also attended Cincinnati Reds games on repeated occasions and placed live wagers on balls and strikes, sources said. The bets ranged anywhere from $2.50 to less than $1 per pitch.

“The betting data is ridiculous,” a source briefed on the situation told On3.

Sorsby transferred from Cincinnati to Texas Tech this winter, choosing the Red Raiders over LSU. At the time, sources told On3 that his NIL deal with Texas Tech was around the $5 million mark for the 2026 season. Now the Red Raiders are without their prized transfer quarterback, and a timeline for a return is unknown.

Here’s what you need to know about the situation and what it means for Texas Tech:

How long has Brendan Sorsby’s gambling gone on?

As of Tuesday morning, Sorsby’s gambling has not drawn the attention of law enforcement. However, Sorsby turned 21 in Jan. 2025, meaning any alleged sports wagering he did before then in Ohio and Indiana would have broken state laws and NCAA rules.

Cincinnati has declined to comment on Sorsby’s situation to On3. He played two seasons in the Queen City, throwing for more than 5,600 yards with 45 touchdowns. The Bearcats and Sorsby are currently in a legal dispute, with the school suing him over a $1 million buyout. The quarterback’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss Cincinnati’s suit on Monday.

If Cincinnati knew of Sorsby’s gambling activity and did not report it to the NCAA, it could launch another NCAA investigation. Sources close to the situation told On3 that they do not believe Sorsby placed any bets since arriving at Texas Tech.

Will Brendan Sorsby play for Texas Tech in 2026?

NCAA rules state that players who bet on games involving their own school face potential permanent loss of eligibility. That also applies if an athlete engages in activities that influence the outcome of their own games or knowingly provides information to individuals involved in sports betting.

If a player bets on their own sport at another school, the player could lose 50% of one season of eligibility. The player must also receive education on sports wagering rules and prevention in that case.

The guidelines further state that cumulative wagers greater than $800 could lead to the loss of 30% of a season of eligibility. For cumulative wagers that “greatly exceed $800,” NCAA staff is supposed to consider “whether additional loss of eligibility, including permanent ineligibility, are appropriate.”

Sorsby’s wagering is the most high-profile situation to date. But in 2023, the NCAA ruled that former Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was permanently ineligible for findings that he wagered on games involving the Cyclones.

Even though Sorsby’s bets on Indiana were four years ago, timing will not impact the NCAA’s investigation. If the NCAA deems him ineligible for his sports gambling, Texas Tech can file to reinstate Sorsby’s eligibility.

If Sorsby is ruled ineligible and does not want to fight to return for the 2026 season, sources said he’s expected to enter the NFL supplemental draft. He was viewed as a potential first-round draft pick before opting to return and transfer to Texas Tech.

“Due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools, the NCAA will not comment on current, pending or potential investigations,” the NCAA said in a statement on Monday. “However, the NCAA takes sports betting very seriously and is committed to the protection of student-athlete well-being and the integrity of competition. The Association works with integrity monitoring services, state regulators and other stakeholders to conduct appropriate due diligence whenever reports are received.”

What is Texas Tech’s QB situation?

With Brendan Sorsby’s status for the 2026 season uncertain, the focus will be on Texas Tech’s backup quarterback situation.

Quarterback Will Hammond missed the entire spring as he continues to recover from a torn ACL in his right knee. Hammond emerged as Texas Tech’s backup to Behren Morton last season and flashed as a dual-threat. He tore the ACL last October against Oklahoma State.

Sources tell On3 that Hammond has returned to throwing in the last 10 days. The full timeline for a return remains unclear, but there is optimism that he should be healthy by Week 1 against Abilene Christian. It’s unclear if he will be “100% healthy” by Sept. 5, a source told On3.

The plan initially was for Hammond to miss the first two games of the season and return 100% healthy to be available in Week 3 against Houston. If the Red Raiders choose to follow that plan, sources tell On3 that Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis will start the opening weeks of the 2026 season. He’s thrown for 3,045 career yards with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Texas Tech is unlikely to add a transfer quarterback, too. With no spring transfer portal, the NCAA also introduced new ghost portal rules. If the Red Raiders added a transfer quarterback now that wasn’t in the portal, they’d face a suspension of the head coach for 50% of the season and a fine equivalent to 20% of the program’s annual budget.

Even without Sorsby, Texas Tech will contend for a Big 12 title. It has a stable of running backs in Cameron Dickey, J’Koby Williams and Quinten Joyner, and the Red Raiders defense is expected to be one of the best in the nation.

Hammond was on track to be the starter in 2026 until his ACL injury last season.