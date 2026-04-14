Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was sentenced Tuesday amid his December 10th arrest at the home of a former Wolverines’ staffer, Paige Shiver. At the time, he allegedly entered the home of a female staffer through an unlocked door and threatened to harm himself during a confrontation with the young woman, reportedly telling her “my blood is on your hands” while holding butter knives and kitchen scissors.

Going into the day, ESPN’s Dan Wetzel reported Moore was to be sentenced on two misdemeanors: malicious use of a telecommunications device involving a domestic relationship and trespassing. Those charges could bring up to six months in jail.

“I’m going to place the defendant on an 18 month probationary term,” the Honorable J. Cedric Simpson said. “You are to pay $555 fines and court costs. We will take those court costs out of the bond. You are to pay $540 in probation oversight fees. Those will also be taken from the bond. There is to be no use of any alcohol, recreational marijuana or any illegal substance, will be subject to random testing, as requested by probation. You are to continue mental health treatment, follow all recommended care. The status reports to probation.

“You are to have no contact with Paige Shiver, directly or indirectly, and not to have any contact through any third party. You are not to refer to her on the internet. You are not to communicate her using any electronic device. Am I clear on that? You are not to go to any residents or employment of Paige Shiver. There is to be no assaultive, threatening or intimidating behavior. There’s be no possession of any weapons, firearms, ammunition, or anything fashion to be a weapon. I’ll schedule a review hearing … October 13, 2027, 9 a.m.”

Simpson then continued the sentencing of Moore based on days in jail credit for the three dayas he served. Those balances were suspended.

“I will order 180 days in jail, credit for the three days you served, the balance is suspended,” Simpson said. “As to count five the trespassing I will also place you on 18 months probationary term, 18 months under your prosecutor deferred sentence. You’re to pay $250 fines and costs, that will be taken out of the bond. You’re to comply with all terms as set forth and what I have enunciated in count four and I’ll order 30 days in jail, credit for three days, the balance is suspended.”

Sherrone Moore sentenced to 18 months probation

Prior to the sentencing, Moore prepared a written statement to the court. He read it aloud before hearing the decision.

“Your Honor, first of all, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for grace and guidance during this difficult time,” Moore said. “I want to thank my beautiful wife Kelly for her support, her strength and standing by me. I want to thank this court and its staff for their time and consideration. I’m grateful to my attorney Ellen Michaels, for her guidance. I’ve taken this process very seriously, worked closely with probation department and ready for today’s sentence, and I’m ready to proceed. Thank you.”

But it was after Moore’s statement that Judge Simpson had a scathing statement. In part, he referenced as to why Moore was saved from jail.

“The person, quite frankly, Mr. Moore, that is saving you from the full wrath of this court is the one you betrayed,” Simpson said. “I don’t know where your wife Kelly finds her strength when all of the circumstances are happening and they’re happening to her and she’s absorbing them in real time … I don’t think there would be anybody in the world that, given all those circumstances, would have blamed her if she just said, ‘I don’t care.’

“She didn’t know where you were, but she was going to tell the police try to do this to find him. And she said something that was remarkable and that is just tell him I love him and to come home. Incredible.”

Moore allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with the staffer, which was found after a Title IX investigation that she corroborated. Michigan AD Warde Manuel fired Moore shortly thereafter, leading to the incident on December 10th.

Moore was originally charged with home invasion in the third degree, stalking, and breaking and entering, revealed in December. However, he accepted a plea deal on March 6th in which he pled no contest to lesser charges.

Moore instead pled “no contest” to two additional misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunications device in context of a domestic relationship, and trespassing. The malicious use of a telecommunications device carries a punishment of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine plus court costs, while the trespassing charge carries a potential 30-day sentence and up to a $250 fine.

The female staff member at the center of this case is no longer employed by the university after her employment contract expired February 28 and was not renewed, a school spokesperson confirmed to The Detroit News. The prosecutors said the female complainant agreed to Friday’s plea deal.

Moore, an Oklahoma alum, began his coaching career in 2009 after playing as an offensive lineman. He was a GA at Louisville for three seasons before transitioning to the tight end’s coach in 2012.

In 2014, Moore coached the same position group at Central Michigan and worked his way up to associate head coach in 2017. Then, Moore was hired by Jim Harbaugh at Michigan in 2018.

After Moore coached tight ends for three seasons, he coached the offensive line and worked as the offensive coordinator over the next three seasons, and was acting head coach amid Harbaugh’s suspension. Moore was promoted to head coach in 2024.

Overall, he sported a 16-8 record as head coach, which included two wins over Ohio State in ’23 and ’24. The latter was a stunning victory considering the roster turnover for the Wolverines after their national championship win in 2023.

After Moore’s firing after his alleged incident at the female staffer’s home, Michigan landed on former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham as his replacement. They signed him to a five-year deal.