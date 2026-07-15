Explaining the new ACC tiebreaker if a 7-1, 8-1 and 7-2 team somehow wind up 'tied'

Odd numbers have made everything increasingly odd in the ACC, and that’s especially true as the 17-team league attempts to establish new tiebreakers for the conference title game as (most of) the league moves from eight to nine conference games.

The league wanted new tiebreaker rules after last season, when 7-5 Duke grabbed a spot in the game against Virginia because the Blue Devils won a five-way tiebreaker among teams (Duke, Miami, Pittsburgh, SMU, Georgia Tech) with a 6-2 conference record on the basis of a higher opponent conference win percentage. The Blue Devils beat the Cavaliers but were left out of the College Football Playoff because they were ranked too low. Miami slipped in with the last at-large spot and wound up making the national title game.

When the conference revealed the new tiebreaker format on Wednesday at its ACC Kickoff event, everyone seemingly had the same question: How will tiebreakers work when not everyone plays the same number of conference games?

17 teams, 9 games and one impossible math problem

It’s impossible for 17 teams to all play nine conference games. And because the decision to move to nine games came so late, the league decided to go ahead with a transitional year where five teams play eight conference games and 12 teams play nine. So the tiebreaker must account for the possibility that teams may be tied in either the win or loss column but not in both.

Not wanting to be unfair to teams whose conference schedules were out of their control, league leaders decided that teams tied in the win or loss column would be tied and created procedures to break those ties. When that policy was revealed Wednesday, it produced a fascinating question…

So let’s say…team A finishes 7-2, team B 7-1, and team C 6-2. Team B and team C are tied with team A, but they’re not in a three-way tie? — Joshua Borkosky (@JoshBorkoskyEMS) July 15, 2026

This is the logical question. If a 7-1 team is tied with a 7-2 team and a 6-2 team is tied with a 7-2 team, does that mean a 6-2 team is tied with the 7-1 team?

Your head hurts a little, doesn’t it?

Not exactly, according to ACC vice president of football Michael Strickland.

Strickland walked me through two different hypothetical scenarios involving a transitive tie such as the one described above. In the hypothetical I gave Strickland, the three teams went 8-1, 7-2 and 7-1. That’s essentially the same situation as Josh’s scenario, but the teams played slightly better in conference.

In scenario No. 1, a team has finished 9-0 to earn one spot in the ACC title game. The next three teams in the standings finished 8-1, 7-2 and 7-1. So how would the “tie” be broken?

“What team remains with the highest overall win percentage?” Strickland said to start the process. “That would be the 8-1 team.”

With no other teams that played nine games at 8-1, the tiebreaker moves to teams that played eight games that would be tied in the loss column with the 8-1 team. So now the 7-1 team and the 8-1 team will be compared directly. The 7-2 team is not part of that “tie.”

If the 7-1 team and 8-1 team played, the winner of the head-to-head would move on to be compared to the next team. If they didn’t, the team ranked higher in SportsSource Analytics’ Team Success Ranking* would move ahead.

*This is a metric long used by the College Football Playoff selection committee that is similar to the formulas used by the computer rankings that used to determine the Bowl Championship Series rankings. The metric also has been part of the ACC’s tiebreakers for years, but the league never got that far down its list of tiebreakers. The idea is to give the league’s teams most likely to make the CFP the edge. Why not use the CFP rankings? Because those are finalized and revealed on Tuesday night. If three or more teams are tied, they need to know by the day after the regular-season finale who will be playing in the conference title game so they can begin practicing for it. The ranking is proprietary, but SportsSource Analytics has allowed the ACC to publish where its teams are ranked if the metric is used to break any ties.

Let’s say the 8-1 team prevailed. At that point, the 8-1 team gets the second title game spot because it has the superior win percentage compared to the 7-2 team and they played the same number of conference games.

If the 7-1 team prevailed, it would then be compared to the 7-2 team using the head-to-head (if available) or the SportsSource Analytics ranking if a head-to-head isn’t available.

One more scenario

Now, let’s look at a different scenario. Let’s say there is no 9-0 team. The top three teams in the standings finished 8-1, 7-1 and 7-2. It’s the same process, but let’s walk through it.

With two spots available in the title game, the 8-1 team and the 7-1 team would be compared for the first spot. If there’s a head-to-head winner, that team gets the spot. If not, the team with the higher SportsSource Analytics ranking gets it.

Let’s say they didn’t play and the 7-1 team has the higher ranking. That team gets the spot and the 8-1 team would be compared to the 7-2 team. In this case, there is no need to go any further. Winning percentage solves it. “A 7-2 team would never win a tie against an 8-1 team because they weren’t tied in the first place,” Strickland said.

You may need to re-read this several times. I needed Strickland to explain it several times, and I needed to rewrite it several times using a recording of his explanation as my guide.

It’s also possible that this only matters this season. Every league except the SEC wants to expand the CFP to 24 teams. If that expansion happened, it likely would eliminate conference title games and the need for tiebreakers to determine who plays in them.

It wouldn’t eliminate the need to break ties to determine a champion, though. But that also could be solved by doing it the old Big 12 way and handing out multiple trophies. All the teams in consideration for the titles in the power conferences would likely make a 24-team field.

I don’t want expansion past 12. But if this happened, the only pleasant byproduct would be not having my brain turned into a pretzel by tiebreakers.