During the 2023 college football season, Dabo Swinney had “Tyler from Spartanburg” call into his radio show to question Clemson’s performance. This past week, Syracuse basketball coach Adrian Autry had “Tyler from Binghamton.”

The caller got through during The Adrian Autry Show on Thursday and asked him who should take over at Syracuse in 2026-27. The Orange head into Saturday’s matchup with Notre Dame in the midst of a four-game losing streak, most recently falling to NC State by 20 points.

As a result, frustration appears to be mounting. “Tyler from Binghamton” got through during the radio show and made his thoughts clear before getting cut off.

On last nights Adrian Autry radio show, a caller called in live and asked Coach Autry “who will replace you next year?”. The caller was cut off by the radio crew. Wild moment. Things continue to be a wild storm in CNY. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/VtnHhINsxC — CuseSports44 (@CuseSports44) January 31, 2026

“Hey, guys,” the caller started. “Red, I was just wondering, who do you think are going to be the best candidates for your job once–?”

Autry laughed it off, saying “Good job” for getting through, and show host Matt Park also acknowledged the caller’s efforts. He then joked about the reaction around the neighborhood.

“There you go, Tyler. Appreciate that,” Park said. “The neighborhood will be excited for you. … Tyler’s pretty proud of himself, so he can go enjoy himself in Binghamton or wherever he may be in ‘Trollville’ at the moment.”

Adrian Autry on the noise: ‘This is part of it’

Adrian Autry took over for Jim Boeheim upon his retirement, and it’s been a rough go. The Orange have not made an NCAA Tournament appearance under Autry’s watch as he amassed a 46-40 overall record through three-plus seasons, including a 21-27 mark in ACC play. Syracuse went 11-9 in conference action in 2023-24, but struggled to 7-13 last year.

After “Tyler from Binghamton’s” call, Park asked Autry about the noise around his job security. Autry responded by noting it comes with the territory of being a college basketball head coach and expressed his confidence the Orange would get on track.

“This is part of it,” Autry said. “If it was easy – this is what I want to do. This is part of it. It’s hard. It’s a challenge. But I love it. I love where I’m at, I love the guys and I love the challenge of working through it and getting this together.”

Saturday’s game will see Syracuse take on a Notre Dame team that has lost six of its last seven games, including a double-overtime loss to Virginia last time out. Tip-off between the Orange and Fighting Irish is set for 6 p.m. ET on The CW.