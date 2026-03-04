Fatmata Janneh injury update: Texas A&M star leaves SEC women's basketball tournament after scary play

Texas A&M forward Fatmata Janneh left Wednesday’s SEC women’s basketball tournament game against Auburn with an injury just before halftime. She didn’t put much weight on her right leg after a scary landing.

Janneh went for a rebound with roughly seven seconds to go in the second quarter. She stayed on the ground for some time while the training staff attended to her, and the group immediately went back toward the locker room.

Janneh is a key piece for Texas A&M after transferring from St. Peter’s this season. She has started all 25 games in which she appeared, averaging 12.0 points and 10.2 rebounds as the Aggies went 14-11 during the regular season.

At halftime of Wednesday’s game, Texas A&M trailed Auburn 23-21 in the first round of the SEC women’s basketball tournament. In 19 minutes, Janneh had two points and three rebounds prior to her departure.

Fatmata Janneh began her college career at St. Peter’s, where she immediately became a starter. She started 27 of 29 games as a true freshman, averaging 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds. She then put together a breakout year as a sophomore in 2024-25 with 18.2 points and 11.6 rebounds as a sophomore before entering the transfer portal.

Texas A&M entered the SEC women’s basketball tournament red-hot with five straight wins. That includes victories against ranked opponents in No. 21 Tennessee and the season finale against No. 19 Ole Miss.

In the process, the Aggies also bolstered their resume for the postseason. Head coach Joni Taylor voiced her support for Texas A&M to be in the mix for the NCAA Tournament, although ESPN’s Charlie Creme as one of his next four out in his latest Bracketology.

“We’ve won five in a row. We’ve beat three ranked teams this month. One of the things they look at is how you play lately, so we’ve checked that box,” Taylor said, via KBTX-TV’s Erin Patterson. “Our strength of schedule, we’ve checked that box. There’s this new category this year called wins above the bubble. We’ve checked that box, everybody that’s above that we player, we beat. So, if you are the committee and you’re looking at a team who is playing in the toughest league in the country and who has done, we’ve done, I’m not sure what else we could do to show that.”