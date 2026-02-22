"Fearless Frager" made his return against Penn State

Husker fans could see it as soon as Braden Frager elevated over everyone for his first of four team-high offensive rebounds Saturday against Penn State. Clearly, the redshirt freshman wing was determined to make an impact on the glass.

“Thought Braden got us off to a really good start, making some effort hustle plays, getting on the offensive boards,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said after the 87-64 win.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Frager, who’s still working to return to his old self after an ankle sprain Jan. 21 against Washington, got a surprise start in the win over the Nittany Lions when starting four Berke Buyuktuncel was unable to go due to illness.

Frager hasn’t looked — or played — like himself since the injury.

In his four games before Saturday — Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers — Frager averaged 6.7 points while shooting 32% from the field (10-of-31), including 16% from 3 (3-of-18). But Saturday was a clear step forward.

The Lincoln Southwest product played 23 minutes — he dealt with first-half foul trouble — and finished with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range. He also added six rebounds and one steal while limiting himself to just one turnover.

During a time of the season when rebounding, toughness and physicality are beginning to be talking points, Frager’s performance in that area is notable — as was the efforts off the bench of Jared Garcia and Leo Curtis.

And while he’s not 100% healthy right now, Frager looked the best he has offensively since the injury.

Perhaps Frager’s positive outing shouldn’t come as a surprise. On Friday during a press conference, Hoiberg said he allowed Frager to get extra work in following Thursday’s practice. That was the first time Frager was allowed to do that since his injury.

Hoiberg and his training staff have been careful with the talented redshirt freshman, not wanting to cause a setback by pushing the rehab. But progress has been made, so Frager got more work in.

So during a pre-game meeting with Frager on Friday, Hoiberg had a message for his talented young athlete with a bright future.

“I just told him, I said, ‘I need that fearless Frager back,'” Hoiberg said. “He’s gonna start making shots. He hit a couple for us today. But I need a guy to go get extra possessions for us, and rebounds and playing with the swagger. And I thought he got back to that today. So that’s huge.”

Frager producing like he did offensively was good to see after the slump he was in. Hoiberg said that slump was a product of the injury, which affected Frager both physically and mentally. Frager, though, continues to inch closer to his old impactful self.

“He told me yesterday (Friday) that was the best he had felt in a practice in a long time since he got injured,” Hoiberg said.

This time of year can be tough for basketball teams, especially ones in a physical league like the Big Ten. It’s a marathon of a season, and the Huskers just finished game No. 27. Everyone has moments where they feel tired. Everyone is playing with a bump here or a bruise there.

Sam Hoiberg, fresh off his first double-double of his career with 11 points and 10 assists, called this time of year the “dog days of the season.” He knows better than anyone how important it is to stay even mentally as slumps are a real thing for every player.

“One thing I talked to Frager about was just getting back to being himself out there, showing his personality,” Sam said. “Obviously, not to a point where he’s gonna get T-ed up and stuff like that, but he has to be himself out there for him to play at his best. And I thought he played great today, even with the foul trouble.”

