Fernando Mendoza has no plans to donate to Indiana football NIL, 'trying to focus on Raiders'

Fernando Mendoza has no immediate plans to donate to Indiana’s NIL efforts for the football team or transfer portal. Mendoza was a product of the portal going into 2025, coming over from Cal, and led the Hoosiers to an undefeated national championship season.

The Heisman Trophy winner is focused on charitable donations to fight MS, a cause near and dear to his heart. In fact, he did so with the University of Miami.

Indiana is just fine in the portal, landing another talented crop of players for Curt Cignetti. But don’t expect Mendoza to focus on the Hoosiers when he has yet to take a snap for the Las Vegas Raiders!

“To be completely honest with you, not at the moment. I haven’t even signed my Raiders contract yet,” Mendoza said to FOS. “I mean, (I’m) definitely going to consider it in the future. However, as of now, I’m trying to focus on Raiders football, and you know, I love to give back. Actually, I did give a donation to the University of Miami as their part in trying to fight MS. That’s a cause that’s a little bit more dear to my heart, to be completely honest, more than the transfer portal.

“So I was able to give back to them through the National MS Society. Just trying to focus on the Mendoza Family Fund, and putting all my resources and all my focus on my charitable actions at the current moment to fight MS, and hopefully one day find a cure.”

Fernando Mendoza helping to find a cure for MS, ready for rookie year

En route to becoming the No. 1 overall pick, Mendoza achieved superstardom in Bloomington. He threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 72% completion percentage.

So if Mendoza isn’t going to donate to his former school, will Mark Cuban? The billionaire and former Dallas Mavericks owner admitted he put up the money to land Mendoza in the portal last year.

Mendoza launched the Mendoza Family Fund, a partnership to accelerate progress toward a world free of multiple sclerosis (MS). He donated $500,000 to the University of Miami Health System and MIller School of Medicine to continue their research to find a cure.

“This fund is about my mom and the millions of people living with MS,” Mendoza said, via a press release. “My mom has taught our family strength, resilience, and positivity. My brothers Alberto and Max, my dad, and I – we’ve all learned from her example. She’s the reason we fight, and the reason we believe we can do something bigger than ourselves.

“Partnering with the National MS Society through the Mendoza Family Fund gives us the opportunity to turn that inspiration into real impact by advancing groundbreaking research and helping families like mine navigate this disease. Together, we can bring us closer to a cure and a future free of MS.”