Fiesta Bowl injury update: Miami vs. Ole Miss release Tuesday availability report

Two semifinal games are on the College Football Playoff horizon. Thursday will bring the first, as the Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels face off in the Fiesta Bowl. Both programs are looking for a first national championship in the CFP era, being two wins away from hoisting the trophy.

Heading down to the desert, there are a few injuries to deal with. Tuesday brought the latest College Football Playoff availability report. Just under 48 hours away from kick, you can check out the full thing here.

Miami Hurricanes

OUT

LB Malik Bryant

WR Daylyn Upshaw

QUESTIONABLE

DB Damari Brown

DL Cole McConathy II

DL Ahmad Moten Sr.

Ole Miss Rebels

OUT

CB Cedrick Beavers

LB Raymond Collins

OL PJ Wilkins

OL John Wayne Oliver

QUESTIONABLE

DL Kam Franklin

Ole Miss will walk into State Farm Stadium as arguably the hottest team remaining in the 12-team field. It’s been an unusual circumstance for the Rebels in recent weeks, not letting any of the outside noise affect their play. Pete Golding is now 2-0 in his life as a head coach, taking down Tulane in the first round and Georgia at the quarterfinal stage, winning the Sugar Bowl.

Miami has also played in two CFP games due to an at-large bid. A tougher task was handed to them in the first round, going to Kyle Field to upset Texas A&M. Ohio State was the reward on the other side in Arlington, TX, one Mario Cristobal certainly gave a lot of credit to his defense.

Kickoff from the Fiesta Bowl is scheduled for around 7:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. local time. Neither team has ever gotten this far in the College Football Playoff era. One more win sends them to Hard Rock Stadium for the national championship on Jan. 19.

Kewan Lacy re-signs with Ole Miss for 2026 season

Star running back Kewan Lacy is thankfully no longer listed on the injury report for Ole Miss. But even bigger news on his future came in late Monday night. He will remain with Ole Miss for the 2026 season. Speculation of an NCAA transfer portal entrance began to ramp up once Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss in favor of LSU.

Instead, Lacy stays in Oxford for his third season of college football. Lacy will enter the Fiesta Bowl with 1,464 yards and 23 touchdowns to his name on 295 carries.