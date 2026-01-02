Fiesta Bowl odds: Opening point spread released for Miami vs. Ole Miss in CFP semifinals

The Fiesta Bowl has been set, and Miami will take on Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff national semifinal. Heading into the matchup, the opening odds and point spread has been revealed.

The Hurricanes have opened as three-point favorite over the Rebels. The over/under set at 51.5 points, courtesy of BetMGM.

How to watch the Fiesta Bowl

Time: Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN/Fubo TV (Streaming)

Location: Glendale, AZ

Miami was the first team to qualify for the semifinal matchup. The Hurricanes upset the defending national champions Ohio State 24-14 in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Mario Cristobal’s group showcased their physicality by holding the Buckeyes to 30 percent (3-10) on third down, and limited Ohio State’s rushing attack to 45 yards during the contest. Miami’s defense forced QB Julian Sayin into two interceptions — including a pivotal pick six in the second quarter by senior DB Keionte Scott.

Ole Miss would play in the New Year’s Day nightcap in the Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia, and was the most thrilling game of all four quarterfinal matchups. The Rebels called on kicker Lucas Carneiro to nail field goals from 55 yards, 56 yards and finally the game-winner from 47 yards out to push the Rebels past Georgia 39-34 (Ole Miss scored a safety on the ensuing kickoff).

QB Trinidad Chambliss threw from 320 yards and two touchdowns while RB Kewan Lacy added 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. WRs Harrison Wallace III and De’Zhaun Stribling combined for 16 receptions for 178 yards during the win.

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.