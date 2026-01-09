After a huge hit in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney headed to the injury tent while officials reviewed a targeting call on Ole Miss defensive back Nick Cull. Toney later returned, but the referees ruled there was no targeting on the play.

Toney hauled in a pass from Carson Beck with 4:01 to play in the first quarter when Cull leveled a huge hit. Both players immediately headed to their respective injury tents while the officials headed to the monitor to review for targeting.

However, the referees picked up the flag and ruled there was not targeting on the play. The decision came after ESPN rules analyst Bill LeMonnier said it should have been called. Miami later punted after penalties mounted, and Toney returned to the game on the drive.

ESPN rules analyst Bill Lemonnier, supporting a targeting call: "Definitely defenseless player. Strong hit to the head/neck area. This shouldn't take long."



After review, there was no targeting.



“Definitely a defenseless player,” LeMonnier said while viewing the replay. “Strong hit to the head and neck area. This shouldn’t take long.”

After the reversal, LeMonnier said the officials ruled there wasn’t an “indicator” to warrant targeting. While Cull’s helmet hit Toney’s, it was not deemed enough for a penalty.

“They also have to have an indicator in there,” LeMonnier said after the call came down. “A launch, the thrust, that kind of thing. Running straight into him, they deemed that is not.”

Points came at a premium in the first quarter of Thursday’s College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. Miami got on the board first with a field goal while the Hurricanes defense held Ole Miss to -1 total yard through the first quarter.

But out of the quarter break, Kewan Lacy made his presence known. He broke free for a 73-yard rushing touchdown, and in the blink of an eye, put Ole Miss ahead 7-3 on the very first play of the second quarter. It marks the longest played allowed by Miami all year.

The Hurricanes also dominated time of possession through the early part of the game. Across their first three drives of the Fiesta Bowl, Miami took up 19:49 of game time while Ole Miss’ offense was on the field for just 3:02 to start the game. Of course, Lacy’s touchdown impacted that since it was on the first play of a drive.