Filip Borovicanin, MJ Collins file lawsuit against NCAA on age-based eligibility model

Xavier’s Filip Borovicanin and Cincinnati’s MJ Collins are among 15 athletes who have filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in the wake of the NCAA approving an age-based eligibility model, according to court documents obtained by On3. The suit seeks an injunction for 15 athletes in Ohio to play the 2026-27 college basketball season.

The suit asks for the court to stop the NCAA from “playing NCAA Division I basketball in the 2026-27 season on the basis that they have already competed in four seasons of competition.” The suit was filed by attorneys Darren Heitner and Ryan Downton.

The other players listed in the lawsuit include Malik Messina-Moore, Kolby King, Javon Bennett, Chevalier Emery Jr., Jalen Quinn, Savannah White, Donovan Brown, Christian Henry, Ziare Wells, Cristian Carroll, Shawn Phillips Jr., Caden Powell and Josh Reed.

Collins played at Utah State last season for new Cincinnati head coach Jerrod Calhoun. He’s expected to play for the Bearcats in 2026-27 if he’s granted an injunction against the NCAA.

The age-based model calls for an athlete’s eligibility clock upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier. The Cabinet’s decision is not final until its meeting concludes on Wednesday. The age-based eligibility implementation will begin this summer. Recruits starting in 2027 are age-based only.

“NCAA athletes have a reasonable expectation that they will be treated fairly by the NCAA and that NCAA rules will be applied consistently, regardless of the athlete’s background before they attend an NCAA school and regardless of the year in which they graduated from high school,” the lawsuit states. “For the last four years, 2022 high school graduates have been competing against older, stronger, and more experienced players allowed five (and even six) seasons of competition due to a Covid-era waiver granted to all athletes graduating high school and enrolling in college between 2017 and 2020.

“The NCAA has finally announced plans to formally codify the five years of competition on a permanent basis, with a final vote expected on June 22 or 23. But in doing so, the NCAA plans to intentionally exclude all current college seniors who graduated high school in 2022 and have not redshirted. That decision violates the covenant of good faith and fair dealing under Ohio law.”

Currently enrolled athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year will be allowed to apply the age-based model or continue with the previous eligibility rules, whichever is most beneficial to that individual.

“While it is too late for most athletes who competed in the 2025-26 academic year to secure roster spots to compete in 2026-27, Plaintiffs all believe they still have opportunities to play in 2026-27 if they can obtain immediate injunctive relief from this Court, allowing them to sign scholarship and revenue sharing agreements with NCAA Division I schools along with third-party agreements compensating them for use of their name, image, and/or likeness,” per the suit.







