Final Four odds: Opening point spread released for Arizona vs. Michigan, How to Watch

On April 4, 1-seed Arizona will square off against 1-seed Michigan in the Final Four. The game will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Oddsmakers are expecting a tight game between the two juggernauts. According to BetMGM, Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite against Michigan. The over/under for the game is set at 156.5 points.

Since 1957, Arizona and Michigan have met 10 times. Arizona boasts an 8-2 all-time record against the Wolverines. The two storied programs last clashed in September 2021, when the Wildcats ran away with a comfortable 80-62 victory.

Arizona will look to build on its all-time record on April 4. The Wildcats are 36-2 this season have lost since Feb. 18. Most recently, Arizona cruised to a 79-64 triumph over 2-seed Purdue in the Elite Eight.

In the win, Arizona freshman Koa Peat led all scorers with 20 points, while shooting 9-18 from the field. Peat recorded seven rebounds and three assists against the Boilermakers as well.

Peat is far from Arizona’s only threat. Four Wildcats scored double figures against Purdue, including Big 12 Player of the Year Brayden Burries. Burries is averaging 16.1 points per game this season and will be pivotal to Arizona’s chances against the Wolverines.

Of course, Michigan has plenty of talent too. The Wolverines showed off their jaw-dropping ability in their blowout 95-62 win over Tennessee in the Elite Eight. As usual, Yaxel Lendeborg was phenomenal in the victory, racking up 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Lendeborg transferred to Michigan last offseason and has taken the college basketball world by storm. For his efforts during the regular season, he was named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Lendeborg is only one part of Michigan’s three-headed monster in the front court. With their imposing size, Wolverines big men Aday Mara and Morez Johnson cause matchup nightmares for opponents.

Meanwhile, veteran guards Elliot Cadeau and Nimari Burnett run Michigan’s offense with impressive poise. Fans are undoubtedly in for an entertaining showdown in Indianapolis.

How to watch Arizona vs. Michigan

Time: April 4 — TBA

Channel: TBS

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

While it won’t be easy, Arizona will be hungry to secure its first national championship appearance since 2001. The Wildcats have only won the national title once in program history (1997).

Michigan has had more postseason success in recent history, notching national championship appearances in 2018 and 2013. Nonetheless, the Wolverines haven’t won it all since 1989. They’ll look to break that drought this year, but first must defeat Arizona.

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