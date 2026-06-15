Final Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - June 15

The 2026 high school softball season has finished up around the country and we roll out our final set of Top 25 rankings.

There is one final change at the top in this week’s version of Top 25 rankings of the 2026 high school softball season, as Kentucky’s South Warren moves up ahead of Texas’ Barbers Hill (TX) for the No. 1 ranking in the last Rivals High School Top 25 rankings, with Lake Creek (TX) just behind them in third place and Orange Beach (AL) in fourth, respectively. The Spartans closed out the season in dominating fashion, blanking their last two opponents by nearly 20 combined runs to go undefeated at 45-0. How does the final Top 25 high school softball rankings look?

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We dive into the best high school softball teams on the national scene and give you our final take on which teams stay in the conversation heading into the off-season as of June 15.

1. South Warren Spartans (KY) (45-0)

The South Warren Spartans capped the 2026 high school softball season unbeaten and state champions, warranting a move up for them. All the way to the top. The Spartans were one of the nation’s most dominant high school softball teams, recording six straight shut out victories before a couple weeks ago and blanking opponents 25 total times this season. South Warren has only allowed 37 runs behind the stellar pitching behind the duo of Courtney Norwood (25-0, 204 strikeouts) and Layla Ogden (18-0, 109 strikeouts). South Warren shut out Bullitt East, 8-0, out-scoring their final two opponents 18-0 to win a Kentucky high school softball state title and finishing with the all-mythical national championship as well.

2. Barbers Hill Eagles (TX) (41-4)

The Barbers Hill Eagles (41-4) only lost four games all of this season and remain the best programs nationally defeated Aledo last week for the Class 5A, Division I crown. The Eagles feature a number of players that will be moving onto the collegiate level, including junior catcher Isabelle Lawrence, who is committed to the University of North Carolina. The last time Barbers Hill had won a state title was in 2021 and with the talent that’s dotted up and down the roster, winning their first crown in five years. In their last 26 games, Barbers Hill out-scored the opposition an astounding 280-12. Having only allowed 12 runs in the last 26 games is as impressive as it gets as they made a run through the Class 5A, Division I playoffs towards a state championship.

3. Lake Creek Lions (TX) (40-1)

The Lake Creek Lions (40-1) made their way into the Top 5 a few weeks ago and now will finish in the No. 3 spot as the Lone Star State will own the top two teams in our latest set of high school softball rankings. With the Lions’ lone loss coming against the team above (Barbers Hill), there’s plenty of reasons why this group remains just ahead of Alabama’s Orange Beach Makos. Lake Creek is currently on a 26-game winning streak and have been romping through the Class 5A, Division II playoffs en route to the state championship. The Lions beat Brewer, 6-5, for the 5A-Division II title.

4. Orange Beach Makos (AL) (46-1)

Orange Beach Makos (46-1) has bounced back nicely from their lone loss of the season to South Warren out of Kentucky with 19 straight wins en route to winning their sixth straight state championship. Though the team graduated a few key pieces from last year’s bunch, the Makos were able to make it a half dozen titles. In the circle, Orange Beach leaned on sophomore MK McMullan, who finished with a 30-1 with 212 strikeouts on the season. The Makos have been just as good at the plate with power hitters Teagan Revette (Mississippi State commit), Ava Hodo (Arkansas commit). Orange Beach capped the season with a dominant 6-0 win over Plainview for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state championship.

5. Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (LA) (37-1)

The Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (37-1) have capped their 2026 season with a state championship as they defeated Parkview Baptist, 5-3, for the LHSAA’s Division III Select crown. Calvary Baptist Academy is once again the state champs and did so in dominating the competition, out-scoring opponents 391-36. Baylor Bockhaus carried over a massive freshman campaign into this spring, belting 21 home runs and driving in 69 runs through 38 games. Georgia commit Kynzee Anderson owned the circle and finished the season with a 30-1 mark with a 0.61 ERA and 318 strikeouts.

Rivals High School Softball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Gray Collegiate War Eagles (SC) (33-0)

7. Kenton Ridge Cougars (OH) (32-0)

8. St. John Vianney Lancers (NJ) (34-0)

9. Melissa Cardinals (TX) (33-3)

10. Midway Panthers (TX) (35-6)

11. Pace Patriots (FL) (27-4)

12. La Salle Academy Rams (RI) (24-2)

13. Taunton Tigers (MA) (26-1)

14. Chariho Regional Chargers (RI) (23-2)

15. JSerra Catholic Lions (CA) (25-8)

16. Norco Cougars (CA) (28-3)

17. Hagerty Huskies (FL) (27-4)

18. Weddington Warriors (NC) (27-0)

19. Murrieta Mesa Rams (CA) (26-2)

20. Hewitt-Trussville Huskies (AL) (49-10)

21. Thompson Warriors (AL) (46-3)

22. Bartow Yellow Jackets (FL) (28-4)

23. Parrish Community Bulls (FL) (18-6)

24. Queen Creek Bulldogs (AZ) (31-2)

25. Saraland Spartans (AL) (48-9)